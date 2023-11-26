Luton defender states it's 'good to be back' after helping Town secure a first home victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defender Amari’i Bell declared it was 'good to be back’ after he made his return from injury to help the Hatters pick up their first Premier League victory of the season at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The 29-year-old had been an ever-present for Luton following his major role in the club’s promotion to the top flight last term, before being forced off with a hamstring problem against Burnley on October 3.

He had to sit out Town’s next five matches, until deemed fit enough to take his place back in the side yesterday when facing Crystal Palace, replacing the concussed Issa Kabore in the starting XI, with Alfie Doughty moving over to right wingback.

Goals from Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown were enough for Luton to emerge 2-1 victors over the Eagles, as writing on Twitter, Bell put: “It felt good to be back and grab our first home win.”

The Jamaican international managed one shot in his 90 minutes, a 35-yarder that Sam Johnstone had to field, and two key passes with a 75 percent pass success rate, but it was defensively he was called upon the most, with three tackles, six clearances, plus one blocked shot and an interception as well.

He did understandably find it tough going against Eagles’ star winger Michael Olise, the former French U21 international getting the better of him just after Mengi had put Luton in front late on, twisting and turning to unleash a stunning curler into the top corner and immediately level the scores.

Town still went on to win via Brown’s close range effort, as on recalling a player who was making his 107th outing for the club, boss Rob Edwards said: “Issa with his concussion allowed Amari’i to come back and it’s important that we’ve got Amari’i fit.

Amari'i Bell brings the ball forward for Luton against Crystal Palace - pic: Liam Smith

"I thought it was a really good performance from him but he’s going to get better from it, because he was up against some good individuals there.

"Olise’s top, and it was a tough day for Amari’i but he stood up to the test well.”

Town’s supporters were certainly glad to see the former Blackburn player back, as replying to him on Twitter, @mikedoney said: “I worried about you hitting the ground running but it was good to have you giving us balance.”

@BraveHeart_1702: “Great to have you back.”

@garylawes: “Great to have you back Amari’i.”

@DaveCla40269865: “Great to see you back Amari. COYH.”

@Logo108858093: “Played really well Amari! Well done!”

@KatLT14: “Good to have you back.”

@OwenLTFC: “What a performance.”