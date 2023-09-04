Luton defender welcomes the competition from ex-Manchester United youngster Mengi

Luton defender Mads Andersen has welcomed the competition he will face for a spot in the Hatters’ defence this season, after the Hatters snapped up Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi last week.

The 25-year-old is new to the club himself, having been being snapped up from Barnsley as one of Town’s first signings of the summer back in June, to bolster a back-line preparing for a first top flight campaign since 1992.

Long-time injuries to Gabe Osho and Dan Potts has seen boss Rob Edwards struggling for options in defence, as he opted to bring in Red Devils centre half Mengi on a permanent basis just a day before the window shut.

Town defender Mads Andersen - pic: Liam Smith

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga then joined on a season-long loan during transfer deadline day, and asked for this thoughts on the new players he will now face a battle with for a first team berth, Andersen said: “Good, if they strengthen our team then I'm happy, that’s how I see it.

“This is professional football, it’s a Premier League team, we need competition, it’s how it is, it’s the game.

"I’m happy, if they can come in here and strengthen the team, I hope they can do that.”

Andersen had started the opening day defeat at Brighton & Albion before dropping to the bench for the 3-0 defeat at Chelsea.

After getting 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup second round win over Gillingham, the Danish defender was then recalled to the side for the 2-1 defeat against West Ham due to an injury to Tom Lockyer.

He went on to score the Hatters’ first ever Premier League goal at Kenilworth Road with a late header, and on being prepared to take over from Lockyer in the heart of Luton’s back three, he added: “I'm always ready.

"You could tell me 10 minutes before the game and I'd be ready.