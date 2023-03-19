Luton defender wishes he could say exactly what he felt about dubious Black Cats' spot-kick

Luton skipper Tom Lockyer had to stop himself from saying what he really thought about the decision to award Sunderland a late penalty during yesterday’s 1-1 draw against the Hatters as he feared landing himself in hot water with the FA.

The Welsh centre half was part of a Town back-line who were excelling once more at the Stadium of Light, four minutes plus stoppage time away from earning a 1-0 victory and a 17th clear sheet of the season.

However, that was to change when Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo threw himself to the ground when challenging with Amari’i Bell inside the area, as referee Scott Oldham, who had looked like he wasn’t going to be fooled by the dive, eventually whistling for a spot-kick after consulting his assist.

Diallo rubbed salt in the wounds by getting up to convert the penalty and earn his side a point, as when asked what he thought about Town only taking seven points from week after also beating Sheffield United and Bristol City, rather than the nine they deserved, an annoyed Lockyer said: “We should be (getting nine point) if I’m being honest.

“I wish I could tell you exactly how I feel, but everyone knows you’re not allowed to do that nowadays, so yes, if you haven’t seen it, please watch it back.

“If I say any more, I run the risk of getting in serious trouble, which is a shame because the lads put in a massive effort.

“It was one of those days where we weren’t at it 100 per cent.

"There was a few leggy boys there, it’s been a really tough period, there’s been a lot of games and when we get in those positions, going 1-0 up, we tend to hang on really unless something happens.

“So yes – it’s hugely disappointing, I’ve seen it back, everyone’s seen it back.”

Lockyer did feel, if anything, that Diallo should have seen yellow himself for the obvious theatrics, with a free kick awarded the other way.

It was one of number of calls that went against the Hatters on the afternoon in the closing stages, as he added: “It’s a booking the other way for a dive if I’m honest, but it’s one of them.

“Even though I think Eli (Elijah Adebayo) should have had a penalty, it’s one of those days where were weren’t getting any decisions so it is what it is.

"When they get that soft penalty it’s always going to be tough.