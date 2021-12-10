Luton defender's brother becomes the latest member of the Potts family to play for West Ham

West Ham youngster Freddie Potts, brother of Town defender Dan

Luton defender Dan Potts' younger brother Freddie became the latest member of the Potts family to play for West Ham after making his Hammers debut during last night's 1-0 Europa League home defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

With dad Steve a legend at Upton Park, making over 500 appearances for the club during his 17 years at Upton Park, Town full back Dan also came through the ranks at West Ham, going on to play 13 times, five of them in the Premier League.

He moved to Kenilworth Road in 2015, signed by former boss John Still, and has gone on to win two promotions for the Hatters, racking up 178 matches and scoring 11 goals.

Freddie, 18, followed in the pairs footsteps, coming on in the final moments of Wednesday evening's defeat, as boss David Moyes said: "I thought the young players did really well and recovered after losing an early goal.