Luton Town will be at home to League One promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round after the draw was made this afternoon.

The Trotters are currently second in the table having won 12 from 18 matches, as they sit just three points away from leaders Portsmouth.

They reached this stage of the competition by thrashing Harrogate Town 5-1 in the second round on Saturday.

Luton will host Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It will be the first the two sides have met since another FA Cup third round tie in January 1997, as the game in Bedfordshire finished 1-1, with Marvin Johnson scoring for Luton. Town then travelled to Burnham Park for the replay, thrashed 6-2, Dwight Marshall and Tony Thorpe scoring.

The Hatters have faced Bolton a further five times in the competition, winning a fifth round tie 1-0 in February 1973, Alan Garner scoring the only goal of the game. Luton lost the last three prior though, 1-0 at home in the fifth round in February 1953, with a 3-0 third round defeat in 1928 and a 1-0 first round exit in 1898.