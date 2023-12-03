Luton drawn at home to Bolton Wanderers in FA Cup third round
Luton Town will be at home to League One promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round after the draw was made this afternoon.
The Trotters are currently second in the table having won 12 from 18 matches, as they sit just three points away from leaders Portsmouth.
They reached this stage of the competition by thrashing Harrogate Town 5-1 in the second round on Saturday.
It will be the first the two sides have met since another FA Cup third round tie in January 1997, as the game in Bedfordshire finished 1-1, with Marvin Johnson scoring for Luton. Town then travelled to Burnham Park for the replay, thrashed 6-2, Dwight Marshall and Tony Thorpe scoring.
The Hatters have faced Bolton a further five times in the competition, winning a fifth round tie 1-0 in February 1973, Alan Garner scoring the only goal of the game. Luton lost the last three prior though, 1-0 at home in the fifth round in February 1953, with a 3-0 third round defeat in 1928 and a 1-0 first round exit in 1898.
Full draw: Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers; Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town; Arsenal v Liverpool; Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion; Norwich City v Crewe or Bristol Rovers; West Ham v Bristol City; Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley; Fulham v Rotherham United; West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot or Stockport County; Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall; AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town; Peterborough United v Leeds United; Millwall v Leicester City; Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient; Sunderland v Newcastle United; Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City; Crystal Palace v Everton; Middlesbrough v Aston Villa; Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers; Wigan Athletic v Manchester United; Manchester City v Huddersfield Town; Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United; Gillingham v Sheffield United; Swansea City v Morecambe; Chelsea v Preston North End; QPR v Bournemouth; Coventry City v Oxford United; Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers; Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United; Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale; Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading; Hull City v Birmingham City.