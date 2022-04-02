Luton drop to fourth as Huddersfield go third with late winner at Hull

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan

Luton dropped to fourth in the Championship last night as they were leapfrogged by Huddersfield following a late 1-0 triumph at 10-man Hull City.

The Terriers went into the game on the back of three matches without a win, which had seen Town move above them, but a goalless first half saw the hosts reduced to 10 men just before the break, Tom Eaves sent off for a second yellow card.

After the interval, the visitors grabbed all three points with just 11 minutes to go, Tom Lees' header saved by Matt Ingram, Harry Toffolo scoring the rebound.

The Tigers should have grabbed a point in injury time, but substitute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh headed wide from six yards out, as the Tigers lost a sixth successive match at the MKM Stadium.

The result saw Huddersfield move on to 66 points, three more than Luton, while they also now trail second-placed Bournemouth by just three points.

However, Carlos Corberan's side have played 40 matches, two more than the Hatters and four more than the Cherries.