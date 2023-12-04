Luton duo could be fit to face the Gunners but midfielder Nakamba is still out

Town defender Teden Mengi was injured making this challenge against Brentford on Saturday - pic: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Luton duo Teden Mengi and Alfie Doughty are both pushing to be involved in tomorrow night’s Premier League fixture with table-toppers Arsenal at Kenilworth Road, although midfielder Marvelous Nakamba remains sidelined.

Former Manchester United centre half Mengi had to go off midway through the second half of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Brentford after injuring his knee when making a brilliant sliding challenge on Yoanne Wissa inside the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, wingback Doughty didn’t even start due to a problem picked up with his hip before training in the week, which meant he missed the clash at the Gtech Stadium.

However, there was better news regarding the duo this afternoon, as boss Rob Edwards said: “Teden Mengi is a slight doubt, but he’s a little bit more positive, we’re hopeful on him. He is in contention, he’s out there on the grass today which is a real positive for us so hopefully there’ll be no reaction.

"Alfie’s been progressing really well so we’re hoping to have him as part of the group as well. He felt his hip the other day, just before training started. He travelled with us and had treatment at the hotel, so we’ll see how he is.”

Midfield duo Nakamba and Albert Sambi Lokonga are both still out though, as Edwards continued: “Sambi’s not eligible against his parent club, but he’s fit and available now so hopefully we can get him involved on Sunday (against Manchester City).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Marv is probably just a bit too soon at the moment, but he’s another one who’s doing well, so we’ll hope to have him available at the weekend.”

If Mengi doesn’t make it, and with skipper Tom Lockyer also a doubt due to his back injury, then with Mads Andersen, Reece Burke and Dan Potts still absent, it might be that Edwards goes away from the three centre halves he has been playing recently.

He continued: “We’ve done it already this season, we’ve played a back four, so that’s something that’s always on the table as well. We’ve gone 4-4-2 against Tottenham, we have done it in a couple of games and that’s been a real positive this year that we’ve shown some tactical flexibility as well.

"The players have played 5-3-2, 5-4-1, 3-4-3 and been more aggressive and 4-4-2 as well, so we’ve had different ways of going depending on personnel and depending on opposition. We’ll have enough in the right areas to play tomorrow and hope we have a good game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement