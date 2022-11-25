New Luton assistant Paul Trollope admitted that duo Tom Lockyer and Ethan Horvath’s participation in the World Cup Finals could become something of a double-edged sword for the Hatters.

The pair are currently out in Qatar with their national teams for the tournament, Lockyer on the bench for the opening 1-1 draw against USA, and is among the substitutes again for this morning's crunch meeting with Iran.

Should Wales manage to go through from the group stages, then they would play on either Saturday, December 3 or Sunday, December 4, depending on their position in the table.

If they then went one better to reach the quarter-finals, it would see Lockyer missing for Luton's first game back in the Championship when they head to Middlesbrough on December 10, and with his wonderful form this term and doubts over Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley and now Dan Potts, who revealed he has fractured his back, it leaves Town desperately short in the defensive areas.

It’s the same for the Hatters’ on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Horvath as well, who goes up against England this evening, although Luton are covered in his position, Harry Isted, who featured at Stoke recently, and Matt Macey both available.

With Lockyer coming through the ranks at Bristol Rovers, a club Trollope played for and managed for five years, although their paths didn’t cross, Town’s defender making his debut after Luton’s latest addition to the backroom staff had left, the former Welsh international was still well aware of the ex-Charlton player’s credentials, saying: “Tom was after me, but it’s a club that’s close to my heart and players who come through you keep an eye on.

"With the connection with Wales and how well he’s done here, I understand the progress he’s made in his own career and he’s making here now and I’m sure he’s enjoying the journey over there.

Tom Lockyer trains with the Welsh squad out in Qatar

"I’m obviously hoping that Wales progress through from the group stages but we obviously want Tom back as soon as possible and Ethan, so we’re hoping they do well, but not too well.”

Wales looked like they on their way to defeat in their first World Cup Finals match since 1958 on Monday, requiring a late Gareth Bale penalty to draw 1-1 with America, neither Lockyer or Horvath making it on to the pitch at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

However, Trollope, who won nine caps during his playing days, does believe they can make it through to the last 16, as he added: “Yes, I think so.

"I appreciate it was a proper game of two halves the first game, but it finished on a real high.

Ethan Horvath prepares for USA's match with England this evening

"The red wall was in full effect behind the goal when they got the penalty, so I’d imagine spirits are high, confidence is high, the main men are fit.

"Hopefully Joe Allen gets fit as the weeks progress, and they could arrive in the knockout stages in really good nick.

