Luton duo miss out on monthly award

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has missed out on a third successive League Two Manager of the Month award after the honour went to Lincoln City chief Danny Cowley.

The Imps supremo led his side to 13 points out of a possible 15 during December to break Jones’s recent monopoly on the prize.

Meanwhile, defender Alan Sheehan didn’t receive the Player of the Month gong either, that going to Colchester United’s Sammie Szmodics.

On being up for the award, Sheehan, who scored one and played his part in two clean sheets before the new year, said: “The team did really well in December and those stats are good.

“As a defender, you want clean sheets, want the team winning and the team is winning, and playing really well, so that’s all you can do.

“On a personal note, I’m happy, defenders don’t really go for that award, it’s usually the goalscorers, so it’s nice.

“I’m in the middle of taking my medicine at the moment (for his red card against Lincoln), so I can’t really get too happy about things though.”