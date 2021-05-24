Luton duo named in Wales training camp for Euros

Joe Morrell in action for Wales

Luton duo Tom Lockyer and Joe Morrell have been named in the Wales training squad for their European Championships preparation camp in Portugal.

Centre half Lockyer hasn't featured for the Hatters since a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff on February 16 as he suffered ankle ligament damage which kept him out for the rest of the season, but has recovered sufficiently to give himself a chance of playing in the finals this summer.

Morrell has had a frustrating campaign after moving to Kenilworth Road from Bristol City in October, with his last action the 3-2 home win over Sheffield Wednesday on February 27, when he was taken off at half-time.

Former Luton loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies is also included, as a statement on the Wales official website said: "This training camp will be an opportunity for the team to prepare for the upcoming friendly matches against France and Albania.

"This will also be the last opportunity to impress the coaching staff to be included in the final 26 player Euro squad."

The training camp is taking place in the Algarve region and lasts until Saturday, with Page announcing his squad for Euro 2020 on Sunday.