Luton duo Osho and Jerome could be back to face QPR

Gabe Osho is back in training with Luton

Town defender Gabe Osho could well be back in contention for Luton’s home match against QPR on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has made nine appearances for the Hatters so far this term starting five times, also scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-1 win at Cardiff back in August.

However, after replacing Reece Burke when his team-mate went down with hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at Hull City recently, Osho was due to take his place for the following game against Huddersfield, but missed out with a knock picked up in training.

It saw him sit out the goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, but on his chances of making the squad at Kenilworth Road this weekend, boss Nathan Jones said: “Gabe is a lot closer, he’s out on the grass so he’s a lot closer than Reece (Burke).

"Reece is unfortunate because of the form he has been in but Gabe’s injury is not at the level Reece’s was so he’s back on the grass as it was a minor one really.”

Meanwhile, striker Cameron Jerome should also be available after he didn’t make the bench against either the Terriers or the Baggies, with Jones continuing: “Cameron was ill last week so we thought it best to keep him away from the squad.

"He’s been back in for a full week.”

The Luton chief did have a far stronger 18 to choose from at the Hawthorns with both Luke Berry and Luke Freeman back on the bench and with a whole week off to prepare for the clash which kicks off at 12.30pm this weekend, on how preparations have gone, Jones added: “We’re at full stretch in terms of our numbers and that is pretty similar for this week really.

“We gave them a couple of days off in the early part of the week and then we’ve built in, done our work today, so it has been nice.

"It’s more psychological than physical because we weren’t in too bad a place, but a nice psychological break really.

“You treat everyone how they need to be treated in terms of what they need, and then we go from there.