Luton expect to start Championship campaign in front of a full Kenilworth Road as Covid-19 restrictions set to end

Hatters will hope to have a full house at Kenilworth Road for Championship opener

Luton Town are set to kick off their 2021-22 season in front of a full house at Kenilworth Road.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan to end all Covid-19 restrictions from July 19, which means capacity crowds can return to stadiums once more.

The move, which will be voted upon on July 12, would also end social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks.

It means that the Hatters should begin the new Championship campaign against Peterborough United on Saturday, August 7 in front of a packed stadium for the first time since February 2020 when they drew 1-1 with Stoke City.

Town could also welcome a larger number of supporters back for the pre-season friendly against Portsmouth on Saturday, July 24 as well, with another game planned for a week later.

A statement from EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: "The EFL welcomes today’s positive announcement by the prime minister that capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted later this month, which will allow us to finally press forward with our plans to see a full return of fans to EFL stadiums from the start of the new EFL season in just four weeks’ time.

“Football has been planning for this outcome since the outset of the pandemic and having been forced to endure empty stadiums since March 2020, the message from EFL Clubs is that we are ready to re-open and welcome fans back in numbers.

"From the EFL’s own participation in the Events Research Programme and our Club’s extensive experience built up over many years, we are confident that all our clubs can successfully manage large scale events and we will continue to work with the Government on the guidance that will help support their matchday operations.

“Today’s developments, of course, have been made possible by the staff at the NHS and countless medical experts and scientists who have helped to develop and roll-out the vaccines.