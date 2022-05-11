Luton extend Ingram's emergency loan deal from Hull City

Luton have confirmed that Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has had his emergency loan extended for another week.
The 28-year-old has made two appearances so far since his arrival from the Tigers, starting with a 7-0 hammering at Fulham, but then helping Town keep a clean sheet during their 1-0 victory over Reading on Saturday, which secured a top six finish.
Hatters boss Nathan Jones turned to the keeper after James Shea suffered a serious knee injury against Cardiff City recently, which meant he was left with just Harry Isted and teenage stopper James Horlick.
Isted played in the 1-1 draw at home to Blackpool, before Luton swooped for Ingram, who is out of contract at the Tigers in the summer, with the extension meaning he will now be available for the play-off semi-final with Huddersfield Town.