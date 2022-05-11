Luton extend Ingram's emergency loan deal from Hull City

Matt Ingram fist bumps a Luton supporter after Town's 1-0 win over Reading

Luton have confirmed that Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has had his emergency loan extended for another week.

The 28-year-old has made two appearances so far since his arrival from the Tigers, starting with a 7-0 hammering at Fulham, but then helping Town keep a clean sheet during their 1-0 victory over Reading on Saturday, which secured a top six finish.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones turned to the keeper after James Shea suffered a serious knee injury against Cardiff City recently, which meant he was left with just Harry Isted and teenage stopper James Horlick.