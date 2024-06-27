Luton face a number of earlier kick-offs in the Championship as EFL announce new TV deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five second tier games a weekend will be moved to 12.30pm

Luton Town could see a number of their Saturday fixtures moved to 12.30pm kick-off times after the launch of a new five-year broadcast deal between the EFL and Sky Sports was announced yesterday.

With the Hatters’ opening day clash at home to Burnley already picked for TV coverage, Rob Edwards’ side will find out in the coming days whether they have any more matches switched to be broadcast live, allowing supporters to make their travel plans as early as possible. A statement from the EFL said: “From 2024/25, the EFL and its Clubs will embark on a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports worth £935m over a five-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Over 1,000 of the EFL’s 1,891 games across the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy will be broadcast, with every one of the 72 EFL Clubs to be featured live on Sky more than 20 times this season. Within seven days of today’s EFL Fixture Release, all matches selected for broadcast for the period to the end of September will be announced, and before a ball is kicked of the 2024/25 season, all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup third round in early January.

Luton Town are back in the Championship once more this season - pic: Liam Smith

"This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs up to five months’ notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of the 2023/24 season. In line with the uplift in matches, weekends where all divisions and the Premier League are scheduled to play, 10 regular weekend games across the three divisions will be broadcast, including seven games at 12.30pm on a Saturday.