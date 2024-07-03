Luton face Friday night trip to Plymouth as four Town matches are switched for TV coverage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton have had four more matches chosen for live TV coverage after the EFL announced their broadcast selections for the period up until to the end of September this afternoon.
With the Hatters’ opening clash of the Championship campaign against Burnley already switched to Monday, August 12 to be shown on Sky Sports, Town’s first away trip of the season to Portsmouth will also be televised, the game now kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 17. Rob Edwards’ side’s second contest at Kenilworth Road, when QPR head to Bedfordshire, has also been moved, that game now taking place on Friday, August 30 with an 8pm start.
Following the first international break of the campaign, Sky’s main channel will also screen Luton’s visit to Millwall on Saturday, September 14, as that now begins at 12.30pm, before the lengthy trip to Plymouth Argyle has been rescheduled for Friday, September 27 at 8pm. A statement on the Hatters website said: “In line with the league’s commitment to ensuring supporters have unprecedented advance warning about fixture changes, we will know all of the movements for games up to the FA Cup third round in early January by the time the 2024/25 campaign kicks off.”
