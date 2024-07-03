Luton face Friday night trip to Plymouth as four Town matches are switched for TV coverage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EFL announce schedule for upcoming months

Luton have had four more matches chosen for live TV coverage after the EFL announced their broadcast selections for the period up until to the end of September this afternoon.

With the Hatters’ opening clash of the Championship campaign against Burnley already switched to Monday, August 12 to be shown on Sky Sports, Town’s first away trip of the season to Portsmouth will also be televised, the game now kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 17. Rob Edwards’ side’s second contest at Kenilworth Road, when QPR head to Bedfordshire, has also been moved, that game now taking place on Friday, August 30 with an 8pm start.

