Luton fall seven points adrift at the bottom after Stoke win at Baggies

Luton slipped further behind in their battle to remain a Championship side this season after relegation rivals Stoke City won at leaders West Bromwich Albion last night.

The Potters, who had been four points in front of Town going into the game, triumphed thanks to Tyrese Campbell's early goal.

It means that City are now seven points ahead of the Hatters, although they also have a far superior goal difference as well.

Stoke could go 10 points clear if they beat Swansea on Saturday, with the Hatters not in action until Tuesday night, when they entertain Derby County at Kenilworth Road.

Town will also be hoping that Charlton Athletic, who they trail by eight points, don't pick up a positive result in their home match against Fulham this evening, to remain in touch of the Addicks.