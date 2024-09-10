Luton fan groups 'dismayed' after 'Betrayed by the FA' flag is covered up during Young Lions clash

Statements released after section isn’t visible for England U21s match

Luton Town fan groups Loyal Luton Supporters Club and the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust have both expressed their anger at the covering up of one of Kenilworth Road’s most famous flags during last night’s England U21s international friendly against Austria U21s.

In the corner of the Main Stand at the ground has been a flag that reads ‘Luton Town Est 1885 Betrayed by the FA 2008.’ It has hung there ever since the Hatters were deducted an incredibly harsh, and never been seen since, 30 points by the Football League and the Football Association in 2008, a decision that saw them effectively relegated out of the Football League the following campaign and then spend five long years in the wilderness of non-league before eventually returning to the fourth tier back in 2014.

However, last night the bottom part of the flag, ‘Betrayed by the FA 2008’ was rolled up for the majority of the Young Lions’ 4-1 victory, despite fans in the ground trying to unfurl it as the match was taking place, preventing it being visible to the near 5,500 supporters in attendance. Afterwards, a statement from the Loyal Luton Supporters Club said: “Loyal Luton is left deeply disappointed and dismayed by the covering of the "Betrayed by the FA" flag during the England U-21 match. We were led to believe it would be displayed in full.

The 'Betrayed by the FA 2008' section is rolled up at Kenilworth Road - pic: Luton News

“This flag symbolizes LTFC's remarkable rise from near collapse, and its message is crucial – a reminder of the club's history and the struggles we’ve overcome. LLSC demands an explanation of who made the decision to hide it and why. The flag represents more than a grievance – it’s a voice for supporters still hurt by the FA's 2008 actions. Silencing it for an external event is deeply disappointing. Never forgive, never forget.”

Meanwhile, the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust also added: “The LTST board is disappointed to discover that the bottom part of the ‘Betrayed by the FA’ flag that proudly hangs in the corner of the Main Stand at Kenilworth Road was covered up during the England under-21 friendly match against their Austria counterparts on Monday evening. Our members, along with the wider support base, have expressed their outrage at such an action.

“The flag is a symbol of how our club fought back from the brink of extinction and acts as a reminder of the past, fuelling us as a fanbase. LTST strongly condemns the covering up of the flag and as such we have asked the club for some background behind the act. Once we have this information we will relay it in a further statement.”