Luton fans don't think Hatters boss Edwards should make wholesale changes against Tigers

Town supporters have their say ahead of final home match

By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th May 2023, 11:47 BST- 2 min read

Luton fans don’t think manager Rob Edwards should make a number of changes to his Hatters XI for today’s final game of the regular season at home to Hull City.

With nothing on the fixture for either side, the Town chief could make some alterations to the team with one eye on Saturday’s play-off semi-final first leg against a side yet to be confirmed.

However, a poll on the Luton News Twitter page asking Hatters supporters if they believed wholesale changes would be made, 54.9% stated they didn’t.

Giving their responses, @sombrerero wrote: “Get Fred on so he’s up to speed, maybe minutes for Burke or Osho but other than that just get a nice confidence boosting win.”

@andygill76: “The 4 I would absolutely protect are Lockyer, Doughty, Nakamba and Morris.

"Whether then means they start and then come off, or if it’s a start for Osho, Fred, Lansbury and Taylor, is up to super Robbie, I guess!”

@TherapyThorpe: “Yes rest Nakamba, Lockyer, Morris and Bell 100%.”

Hatters fans watch their side defeat local rivals WatfordHatters fans watch their side defeat local rivals Watford
@darrenjamesweir: “I’d rest Cody (Fred) Locks (Osho & Burke 45 each) Alfie (JJ) Marv & Pelly…

"Eli & Carlton 45 each and win!”

@greyfriar1224: “No but i suspect players like Taylor will be longer on the pitch.”

@Elbeechio: “Lets see Joe Taylor for 90.”

@wearepantsweare: “Wrap Morris in cotton wool!”

@DelBoy1976: “I’d play Shea just in case he’s needed in the play offs but I’m sure Horvath needs a CS to equal Wilson at Coventry for Golden Glove so highly unlikely he’ll be benched.”

@jordanfarrar13: “Be nice to see if a couple more youth players get a chance, even if it’s a 20-30 minute cameo off the bench.”

@IanWLee23: “Four changes at most.”

@andyhawkington: “I'd stick with the main XI, but 5 early changes to get minutes into the fringe players."

@kennyro9696175: “Need to give Osho some minutes.

"I would be inclined to give Doughty Nakamba and Morris a rest as well.”

