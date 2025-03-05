Luton fans label new Hatters signing as a 'class act' after 'superb' full debut

Makosso impresses Kenilworth Road faithful during Pompey win

New Luton defender Christ Makosso has already been hailed as a ‘class act’ by Town supporters following his impressive full debut during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Portsmouth at Kenilworth Road.

Having played two U21 matches and just 45 minutes of Championship football since arriving in Bedfordshire from Belgian second tier side RWD Molenbeek in the January transfer window, the 20-year-old centre half was thrust into the heat of the battle as the Hatters hosted Pompey in what was a must-win clash at the weekend.

Thanks to Makosso’s defensive efforts up against the visitors’ star man in Josh Murphy, Luton managed to come through the contest with a massive three points as well, the Congo international showing a fantastic turn of pace, something that the Town defence has been lacking. He also displayed some excellent positional sense to deny Colby Bishop at the far post in the second period, letting his character shine through when celebrating with the Hatters supporters after winning a goal kick and at the full time whistle as well.

Writing on Instagram, the defender said: “+3, a deserved victory at home, thank you to the supporters for the incredible support.” Meanwhile, discussing his efforts on the Luton News X page, @Neilcp71 said: “Very impressive. He’s quick and coped physically with Pompey’s forwards. He should remain in the team for the rest of the season.” @mikedoney: “Solid quick across the group good with feet but needs work on the heading side was beaten very often in aerial duels. TBH Gabe was pretty average in the air but excellent across the ground. If he ends up like him we will he ok.” @Daveachino: “The speed and strength we need at the back.”

@LtfcP: “Really good, assured, aggressive, surprisingly quick it's a start let see how he goes for the rest of the season.” @STEVESM44528821: “Quality, confident and the future.” @Larrick023: “Excellent home debut and let’s use his long throw. He was launching it flatish and 25 yards without a problem. He can turn throw-ins deep in the opposition half into scoring chances.” @Sammymorrin1: “Well impressed…. he’s definitely has plenty of pace and looks a great prospect.” @tobbar70: “Class.” @adam_dilley4: “Superb.”

Having their say on the Luton News’ Facebook page, Rita Wells added: “Had a great first game.” Delon Commosioung: “Has looked good since his introduction...has battled well and looks good with Naismith and Mcguiness...” Terry Edey: “Quick and timed his tackles.” Stuart Franklin: “Settled down very quickly. Great debut, looks class.” Ian Harding: “Great debut. Showed the passion and desire to be a first class Luton player.”

Andrew Sarkar: “Looked assured at w*t Ford and against Portsmouth when he miskicked the ball allowing a counter break, it looked like he ran faster than Ogbene to make up for his mistake. Impressive.” Derek Woodham: “Class act by the looks of it. Let's hope we can keep him when the Buzzards start circling!” Kitty Randell: “Amazing.” Old Hunters Lodge: “Superb defensively - lots to learn going forward and distributing. But a real raw talent. Hopefully they don’t coach it out of him.” Phil Herrick: “Looks solid. Also got a really long throw. Maybe we should start using that?”

Fergus McLardy: “I thought Morris was going to have some kind of coronary episode when the lad played a couple of balls into his feet. Not used to that from the back. Looks like he’s got all the tools, fingers crossed he gets the opportunity to develop with us.” Trevor Collingridge: “Great to see some real pace in the back line, let’s hope he keeps it up, answer to our prayers.” Curtis Lockhart: “Christ, he was good!!” Geoff Ware: “Looks an interesting prospect.” Jim O'Donnell: “Could be our saviour.” Raymond Gilbert: “He looks a top signing.”