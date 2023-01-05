Luton fans left hugely impressed by full Championship debut of ex-Derby midfielder Watson

Hatters midfielder Louie Watson made his full Championship debut on Sunday

Luton fans were left hugely impressed by what they saw from young midfielder Louie Watson during his full Championship debut for the Hatters at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Chosen to replace Jordan Clark, who missed out with a knock, the 21-year-old gave an increasingly confident display at the John Smith’s Stadium before being replaced by Cauley Woodrow after the hour mark.

Retaining a 94.9% passing accuracy showed just how tidy the former Derby County midfielder was in possession, with manager Rob Edwards saying: “He was influential, and I’m really pleased for him.”

That was certainly an opinion held by the Town faithful too, as discussing his efforts on social media, @Run2Swim50: “Love this type of player;- high football IQ, calm under pressure, great decision maker - adds threat with his positional play and passing.

“Type of player that can orchestrate the rhythm and tempo of a game - really adds a significant quality of depth to Luton's midfield.”

@bungle023: “Very impressed with him. Always wanting the ball even in tight spaces.

"Kept the ball well under pressure and seemed to pass the ball at the right time.”

@ajfkosovo: “Apart from a couple of nervous looking passes in the 1st 10 minutes where he gave the ball away he was very assured and played well.

"You could see his confidence grow as the game went on and was comfortable on the ball even under pressure and in tight spaces.”

@diver993: “Needs to be more competitive in recovering the ball when we lose possession but, not a bad baptism: more good points than bad.

"Well done lad, be confident; show off your skills; if you lose possession be determined and quick to get that ball back!

"You're better than you think!”

@mikedoney: “He was cool and calm could have done better helping Bell for their goal but really tidy and could have saved us buying someone?”

@espsoccer123: “Very composed on the ball & positive forward movement, gives us something different.”

@Neilcp71: “Looked the part.

"Comfortable to receive the ball in tight areas and was excellent in possession.

"Hopefully he will start against Wigan at the weekend.”

@martinp_ely: “Held his position really well.

“Very disciplined in everything he did.

"Always looked to receive and move the ball with tempo.

"Perhaps lacks a physical edge but that may come with time.”

@ChauhanEthan: “Tidy footballer, agreed I thought he was impressive as he slotted right in there.

"Would have liked him to get a bit more stuck in and be more progressive but hopefully that comes in time as he builds confidence.”

@NeilSim09518616: “Agree, thought he was calm in possession and brave in wanting the ball in tight areas.

