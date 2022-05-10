Luton fans vote overwhelmingly to offer former Leeds and West Ham midfielder Snodgrass a new deal

Luton fans have voted overwhelmingly to extend experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass’s stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 34-year-old moved to the Hatters on a short term deal until the end of the season back in February following his departure from West Bromwich Albion in the transfer window and has gone on to make nine appearances so far, with four starts.

He has two assists to his name as well, sending over a free-kick that Jake Cooper put through his own next when Luton drew 2-2 with Millwall, then picking out Harry Cornick to head home the winner at Cardiff City.

The Luton News ran a poll on Twitter asking should Town offer the former Scottish international a new contract with over 1,000 voting, as 84.8% wanted to see Snodgrass remain at the Hatters next term.

Writing on Twitter, @Pete_LTFC: “Experience, leadership, hunger, never say die attitude, all of which he can pass on to the younger members of the squad.”

@stevekmad: “Depends on his wage demands and expectations.

"I don’t think we have seen the best of him.

Robert Snodgrass applauds the Town fans at the weekend

"It would be interesting to see how he performed with 2 more mobile midfielders alongside him I.e Campbell and Clark or Campbell and Pelly.”

@Richbow79: “His experience is worth whatever we pay him before we even get to that wand of a left foot.”

@Pilfry: “I'm not sure he'll want to stay with the role we'd have in mind if he was to be offered a new deal.

"He's been a great asset and I've voted Yes but with his salary and how much I'd want him on the pitch, maybe it's better spent elsewhere.

"I'll trust the decision we make.”

@LutonLeanne: “After watching the transfer club post with Snodgrass and Naismith, you can see how good characters (like they both seem to be) are hugely important for the dressing room.

"Even if he hasn’t got enough to play every game, his experience and attitude could be invaluable.”

@Gudge62: “Conundrum, definitely brings lots of positives but also at times not quite up to it.

"I can think of at least 2 goals we have conceded where he has switched off and let his man run off him.”

@hatt3rs1988: “If he is able to play 20+ games minimum then definitely as clearly within our wage structure and won't get that experience for that wage very often.”

@danlukeashby: “Not for me he doesn’t suit how we want to play he’s enable to press.

"Berry and Clark offer more in that position.”

@gompstomp78: “Think his experience has been much needed especially with all the injuries we currently have.

"If we can reach a deal where it doesn’t break the wage cap then would be great to have him next season.

"I think he has shown that his hunger for the game is still there.”

@kandkcanada: “Voted yes to keep, but more for the influence on the younger players.”

@jimbobyrne80: “Just for the set pieces alone.”

@Paul_Vincee: “Yes but with the view being that he will be a squad player rather than a regular starter.

"Good quality on the ball and experience.”

@AndyBrooksREO: “Think generally fans over hyping him, good delivery at times, but in open play in a team that plays high intensity press, not for me.”

@leagravell: “It’s not Robert Snodgrass we should worry about its Muskwe and Mendes who need to have a Lawless type second season bounce.”

Following the game, Snodgrass tweeted: “Playoffs secured! Thanks for your support @LutonTown see you Friday.”

As in response @Pete_LTFC said: “Well done Snoddy, we all saw your commitment in the 2nd half, rallying the troops, demanding more, marshalling the midfield, and finally acknowledging the fans.

"Class act.”

@DynamoKevCOYH: “Awesome!! Keeping the dream alive!!”

@hollie_hatter: “Thanks for your input this season Robert.

"I hope you and the rest of the squad are wrapping yourselves in cotton wool until Friday.”

@SelkirkIan: “More than playing your part Snods. COYH!”

@karlchapltfc: “Get that contract signed son.”

@PaulSp arks1964: “Thanks for your contributions to our journey Snods.

"You are one of those who gets this special little club and embraces all it means to us Hatters.