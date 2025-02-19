Luton finally end home drought but Pilgrims hit back to grab a point

Jacob Brown puts Luton in front against Plymouth Argyle - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Championship: Luton Town 1 Plymouth Argyle 1

Luton's hopes of staying in the Championship this season were given yet another huge blow as they failed to beat relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Although the Hatters finally ended their unwanted club record run of four games without scoring a home goal, Jacob Brown netting with his first touch in the second half, that was to prove little in the way of solace for the Town fans who saw the Pilgrims hit back to level 15 minutes later and then ensure the contest finished all square.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield, who is still without a win in his seven matches in charge, made one change to the team who had performed so admirably against Sheffield United on Saturday, deadline day signing Lasse Nordas earning a full debut in place of Carlton Morris. The January addition should have given his side the lead on just three minutes, heading Alfie Doughty's tantalising cross over from just a few yards out.

Town tried to pepper the visitors' box courtesy of Mark McGuinness's long throws, as one almost paid off, dropping for Nordas whose snapshot deflected over the bar. Despite having all the ball, it was a hugely scrappy affair as Town couldn't produce the kind of rip-roaring display they were after, the dominating Argyle centre backs gobbling up almost every long ball that was played forward by the Hatters.

Luton were thankful to the linesman's flag on 32 minutes though when Tymoteusz Puchacz's ball forward saw Thomas Kaminski criminally hesitate and Callum Wright nip into toepoke past him and into the net. A linesman's flag drew an instant halt to the celebrations from the packed away end, although the replays show that the attacker was most likely level, gifting Town with a huge let-off.

They almost made the most of it, Nordas again finding space inside a congested area to volley goalwards, Conor Hazard with an terrific instinctive stop, although the forward was also adjudged offside. He then tried for the most spectacular of debut goals, Naismith doing quite magnificently to break up an attack and unleash a ball over the top that saw the forward attempt an ambitious volley which would have been brilliant until it skewed wide.

As they had done in the first half, Bloomfield’s side ought to have netted moments after the restart, Jones' cross touched up into the air by Nikola Katic as for the first time he looked unnerved, Elijah Adebayo reading the situation well, but, stretching, he volleyed over the top, in what was another big chance missed. Luton finally did get the goal they were craving on 55 minutes though as Brown came off the bench to end what was becoming a quite tortuous night for Adebayo.

With his first touch he broke the deadlock too, Doughty's ball into the box nodded down by Nordas, as the substitute escaped his man to beat Hazard and cleverly divert his header into the net. Desperate to defend their lead, Luton could only manage 15 minutes, as with McGuinness off the pitch having taken a whack, Plymouth took full advantage, sending two deep crosses into the box.

The first was well defended, only for Doughty to then send his clearance horribly sideways and out for a throw, allowing Argyle to do exactly the same again. They did so with greater reward on this occasion, the imposing centre half Maksym Talovierov, who had been quite brilliant at repelling anything in his vicinity, got above Amari'i Bell to send his downward header into the net, scoring what was just the visitors’ sixth goal on the road all season.

Having to go again, the hosts almost did just that, a good flick in the box ending up with Shandon Baptiste's drive deflected away, as the midfielder appeared to injure himself once more, but thankfully was able to come back on following treatment. Brown then had to make it 2-1 on 73 minutes when another short corner saw Doughty opt to cross on his right foot, but from a couple of yards, the forward put his free header straight at Hazard who clung on gratefully.

Baptiste’s cross looked to have caused Hazard trouble, but none of his team-mates had gambled, as despite eight minutes of injury time being signalled, there was to be no grandstand finish, Millenic Alli's hopeful backheel sailing into the Kenilworth Road End, as Luton’s miserable run continued against a side who still haven’t won outside of Devon this term.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Mark McGuinness (Mads Andersen 83), Kal Naismith ©, Amari'i Bell, Izzy Jones, Marvelous Nakamba, Liam Walsh (Shandon Baptiste 65), Alfie Doughty, Thelo Aasgaard, Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 55), Lasse Nordas (Millenic Alli 84). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Reuell Walters, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson, Josh Bowler.

Pilgrims: Conor Hazard, Jordan Houghton, Callum Wright (Darko Gyabi 87), Mustapha Bundu, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Adam Randell ©, Nikola Katic, Rami Al Hajj (Muhamed Tijani 62), Matthew Sorinola (Kornel Szucs 62), Maksym Talovierov, Victor Palsson. Subs not used: Daniel Grimshaw, Bali Mumba, Nathanael Ogbeta, Michael Obafemi, Malachi Boateng, Michael Baidoo. Referee: Dean Whitestone. Booked: Szucs 76, Bundu 90. Attendance: 11,752 (1,336 Pilgrims).