Championship: Luton Town 0 Sheffield United 1

Despite the outcome, Luton produced a performance that showed they are still up for the fight of salvaging their Championship status when going down to a 1-0 defeat against new leaders Sheffield United this afternoon.

After a meek 2-0 reverse at Sunderland on Wednesday night, and previous home games that have barely raised the home crowd's noise levels above a murmur, the much-changed hosts looked far more like their old selves in a dominant opening 45 minutes, Elijah Adebayo putting their two best chances off target.

As the game more wore, the eventual outcome always unfortunately looked more and more likely though, as so often in a case of top versus bottom, as the side in the upper echelons always creates and scores one chance, which is what the Blades did, Anel Ahmedhodzic netting with 11 minutes to go. The defeat was tough on a Luton side who deserved at the very least a point, boss Matt Bloomfield, whose search for a first victory goes on, making a hefty seven changes to his side, as he went with an XI that was laced with experience.

The fit-again Amari'i Bell returned, alongside recent signing Kal Naismith, while Alfie Doughty and Izzy Jones began as well, Town's midfield seeing major surgery, Marvelous Nakamba in, with Liam Walsh starting for the first time under the recently appointed manager. Elijah Adebayo partnered Carlton Morris upfront, as Town lined up with a 3-1-4-2 formation, looking to take the attack to their high-flying opponents, almost ahead inside two minutes, Thelo Aasgaard, one of the four who kept his place from midweek, seeing his snapshot saved by Michael Cooper.

The Hatters continued to have the better of things, with a display that oozed positivity and intent, something that has been in short supply of late, forcing two corners, the second of which went short to Walsh whose cross was nodded wide by Adebayo when the forward really ought to have been putting it into the bottom corner.

Town continued to serve up a performance that was worlds apart from the kind they had been dishing out, a wonderful attacking move including a stunning pass to the flank by Walsh, led to Aasgaard's trickery and curling attempt hitting the underside of the bar on 15 minutes, Jones' follow up blocked by the legs of Cooper.

Although they hadn't scored, Luton 's fans were finally in the game this time, witnessing something they could be enthused by, and responding well to their team doing all the basics that they demand, quick to get stuck in, pressing well, and letting fly when they could. It led to Aasgaard putting his free kick into the wall on the half hour, then sending a more ambitious attempt wide after some ball juggling.

United had their third player booked on 32 minutes, Harry Clarke seeing yellow for blocking off Doughty, as Luton were forcing an opposition into some desperate measures, something that had not been seen in a while. They should have had the goal their efforts deserved on 35 minutes, when another good move on the left saw Aasgaard curl in a beautiful cross that an unmarked Adebayo volleyed wastefully over from six yards out.

Town kept pressing, Walsh bringing it forward and playing in Aasgaard via an Adebayo dummy, his attempt straight at Cooper, Walsh then having a crack himself, unable to get over the top of his 25-yard drive. United showed they are still a side who have their threats though, Tyrese Campbell being played through the middle, Thomas Kaminski out quickly to block with his legs.

Luton, and Aasgaard, kept on trying their luck, as he once more couldn't get his radar right, whistling another shot over. Eager to ensure his side came in the contest, visiting boss Chris Wilder made two changes at the break, as his charges made a better start, Jack Robinson's back post header easy for Kaminski. Town almost had the dream response, Doughty's deflected cross dropping invitingly for Morris whose glancing header was palmed away by Cooper.

The ball was thumped up the other end and United should have scored, Campbell twisting and turning to send in a low cross that a stretching Ben Brereton Diaz somehow diverted against the bar from a few yards out. The former Villarreal attacker had another opening on 69 minutes, United working the ball well on the left and a cross rebounding kindly into his path, sending a thumping volley into the stands.

With 15 minutes to go, Shandon Baptiste made a welcome return to first team action, but Luton's attacks were intermittent now, Doughty's free kick met by Morris under pressure, Cooper with a comfortable stop. As the game crept towards a conclusion, the moment that was becoming more and more likely happened with 11 minutes to go, Kaminski saving brilliantly from Ryan One's header, but then following a bout of pinball in the box, Ahmedhodzic was left unmarked to show all the hallmarks of a striker and send Kaminski the wrong way.

Town's players and supporters screamed blue murder for an offside flag that never came, as replays showed the United defender was unfortunately being played onside. Centre Mark McGuinness made a terrific sliding challenge to prevent Callum O'Hare from rubbing salt into the wounds, but the final whistle meant Town's run without a victory stretched to 10 league games, Plymouth Argyle the next visitors on Wednesday evening, a match that is now filed into the must-win category.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Kal Naismith (Josh Bowler 90), Mark McGuinness, Amari'i Bell, Izzy Jones, Marvelous Nakamba (Shandon Baptiste 76), Liam Walsh (Millenic Alli 90), Alfie Doughty, Thelo Aasgaard, Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 69), Carlton Morris ©. Subs not used: Tim Krul, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen, Joe Johnson, Lasse Nordas.

Blades: Michael Cooper, Sam McCallum (Harrison Burrows 66), Rhian Brewster (Rob Holding 46), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Sydie Peck 46), Anel Ahmedhodzic, Harry Clarke, Jack Robinson ©, Ben Brereton Diaz (Callum O'Hare 78), Vinicius Souza, Tyrese Campbell (Ryan One 66), Hamza Choudhury. Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Tom Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Andre Brooks. Referee: Lewis Smith. Booked: Ahmedhodzic 22, Souza 30, Clarke 32, Nakamba 62. Attendance: 11,461 (1,324 Blades).