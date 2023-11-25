Luton finally win at home in the Premier League win after thrilling Crystal Palace victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town were finally able to celebrate a first home win of the Premier League season at the sixth time of asking, as they came out top of a thrilling encounter against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Having ticked off an away triumph at Everton back in September, all that was left for the Hatters was to enjoy a victory in front of a baying Kenilworth Road crowd, and they did just that.

A goalless first period didn't give any indication of what was to happen in an exhausting second 45 minutes, Luton taking the lead through Teden Mengi, then pegged back immediately again, before restoring the advantage through Jacob Brown’s close range finish.

Teden Mengi celebrates scoring his first ever Premier League goal for Luton - pic: Liam Smith

Twelve minutes of stoppage time, which was more like 15, was then added, Town digging deep, as Palace threw everything at them, Jefferson Lerma hitting the post at the death as Luton clung on to register what could be a massive first top flight three points of the season in Bedfordshire.

Prior to kick-off, Town made two changes for the contest, defender Amari'i Bell back after missing the last seven games with a hamstring injury to replace the concussed Issa Kabore, Alfie Doughty moving to right wingback, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was included too.

He came in for Marvelous Nakamba, the midfielder also picking up an injury while away with Zimbabwe, although Chiedozie Obgene was fit enough to take his place in attack.

The visitors made a strong start to the game, Michael Olise cutting in from the right and shooting wide, while they then drove straight through the middle, with Odsonne Edouard's shot straight at Thomas Kaminski.

Luton were able to create a threatening moment of their own, visiting keeper Sam Johnstone just about managing to gather Andros Townsend's cross under pressure from Carlton Morris.

Kaminski then showed his growing worth to the Hatters on 23 minutes with a fantastic double save. First he palmed away Eberiche Eze's 20-yard drive before doing even better to get up quickly and superbly parry away Jeffrey Schlupp's follow-up as well.

Town finally started to get going though when Ross Barkley sent a terrific raking pass out the wing and Doughty scampered away to win a corner that got the previously subdued home crowd involved.

As he had done on more than one occasion last term, Bell took aim from fully 40 yards after a corner was cleared out to him, and once more his connection was true, Johnstone having to field low down.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for the Hatters though, Tom Lockyer's header drifting harmlessly wide from a corner. After the break, the visitors were hit by a double injury blow in the opening stages as both Eze and Cheick Doucoure pulled up and had to go off, the latter on a stretcher, with Jordan Ayew and former Watford midfielder Will Hughes coming on to a chorus of boos.

Luton sensed an opener, Ogbene unable to meet Doughty's right wing cross and then winning a corner that was well defended. Boss Rob Edwards made a double change on the hour, giving Jordan Clark his first home outing in the top flight, with Tahith Chong on as well, Townsend and Mpanzu making way.

Palace thought they had led midway through the half when Town's defence was caught out by a long ball over the top as Edouard got away on the left. He was half stopped by a brilliant sliding block from Lockyer as Kaminski came out, the ball clearly striking the Frenchman's trailing hand to rebound favourably as he tucked home.

Neither official saw it as the goal was initially allowed but thankfully VAR got involved to do its job as referee Jared Gillett disallowed the strike after consultation with the officials.

Luton then managed to get their noses in front on 72 minutes when a corner dropped to Mengi inside the box who took a touch before burying into the bottom corner for his first senior goal.

A quick VAR check for offside against Chong went Town’s way, but just as they thought about a first home win this term, just as happened against Burnley, they conceded within a matter of seconds. It was almost a carbon copy of the Clarets’ strike as well, Olise away on the right and with Bell unable to stop him legally or otherwise, he advanced into the box and curled a beautiful effort beyond Kaminski and into the top corner to immediately quieten Kenilworth Road and an exasperated Edwards.

Kaminski made another terrific close-range stop from Eduoard who was then flagged offside, without the keeper knowing.

Edwards brought on Jacob Brown and Elijah Adebayo, as although their confidence was clearly knocked by the leveller, the hosts hit back to restore their lead on 83 minutes when a wonderful break saw Chong and Barkley retain possession in the middle. With Ogbene now operating as a wingback after Doughty had gone off, he looked up and delivered a searching cross that saw Joachim Andersen criminally leave the ball, with Brown gambling, sliding in at full stretch to score a first Premier League for the Hatters.

Now trying to hold on again, Kaminski ensured Luton kept the lead for more than a matter of seconds by preventing Andersen making amends, sticking out a leg to deflect his drive behind and then bravely collecting when Lerma looked to stab home.

With a massive 12 minutes of stoppage time added, Town's fans feared the worst, especially with memories of Liverpool’s late leveller fresh in their minds, but Town's back-line, in particular Mengi, were outstanding, heading and clearing everything that came their way.

Chong's head injury meant even more time was time added on, and in the last seconds, the majority of the 11,000 crowd had their hearts in their mouths when a cross from the left saw Lerma beat Kaminski to the ball, the net looking destined to ripple, but thankfully on this occasion, Town had the fortune they craved as it crashed against the woodwork and bounced clear.

Moments later and mercifully the final whistle brought an end to the contest as Town's players and supporters could finally celebrate a first top flight three points on home soil since way back in April 25, 1992 when Aston Villa were defeated 2-0.

The result also saw Luton climb four points away from the drop zone, as they can now head to Brentford on Saturday with renewed confidence about their chances of staying up.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Alfie Doughty (Jacob Brown 79), Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Jordan Clark 61), Ross Barkley, Andros Townsend (Tahith Chong 61), Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris (Elijah Adebayo 74).

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Ryan Giles, Luke Berry, Zack Nelson, Jayden Luker.

Eagles: Sam Johnstone, Joel Ward (C), Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze (Jordan Ayew 50), Jeffrey Schlupp (Naouirou Ahamada 80), Joachim Andersen, Odsonne Edouard (Jean-Philippe Mateta 80), Cheick Doucoure (Will Hughes 53).

Subs not used: Remi Matthews, Rob Holding, Matheus Franca De Oliviera, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards.

Referee: Jarred Gillet.

Booked: Lerma 15, Lockyer 44, Osho 52, Barkley 59, Clark 68, Adebayo 90.