Luton fined £10,000 by the FA for surrounding a match official in Clarets defeat

Luton Town have been fined £10,000 by the FA after being found guilty of failing to control their players during the 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley recently.

The incident happened when, with 12 minutes to go, referee Jeremy Simpson awarded a penalty against the hosts for handball by defender Gabe Osho.

Captain Tom Lockyer was shown a yellow card for his protests before the spot-kick was taken, as he then continued them once Ashley Barnes had scored to ensure the Clarets took the points back to Turf Moor, earning himself a second caution and an early bath.

The Hatters were charged with 'surrounding a match official’ just over a week ago, with a statement from the FA released today saying: “Luton Town has been fined £10,000 after its players surrounded a match official during the EFL Championship game against Burnley FC on Saturday 18 February 2023.

“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 77th minute, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed the fine during a hearing.

