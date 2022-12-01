Tobias Braney scored once more for Chesham United on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Young Luton striker Tobias Braney made it three goals in four games as he found the net again during Chesham United’s 3-1 victory over Truro City in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was a threat early on, his effort parried into the path of Jordan Edwards to make it 1-0.

Truro were reduced to 10 men when Ed Palmer was sent off and went two goals behind from the penalty spot, Edwards doubling his tally with 32 minutes gone.

The Hatters forward then added a third with a fierce low drive into the bottom corner as Chesham led 3-0 at the break, as although Tyler Harvey pulled one back in the second period, United had done enough to inflict their visitors first league defeat of the season.

Joint boss Michael Murray said: “Tobias struck a lovely one for the first and then second is hit so powerfully that the keeper didn’t really have a chance.

“We’re delighted for him, he’s got two in two so that’s brilliant for him.”

Chesham are away to Dorchester Town this weekend.

Meanwhile, Luton striker John McAtee was part of Grimsby Town's FA Cup heroics as they knocked League One side Cambridge United out of the competition with a last-gasp 2-1 victory on Saturday.

McAtee missed the target with an ambitious attempt early on, before after the break, he saw his deflected attempt tipped over the bar by Will Mannion.

Grimsby were ahead on the hour mark when Otis Khan was on target, McAtee denied a second by the onrushing Mannion.

Cambridge were back in the game on 81 minutes, Sam Smith’s header finding the corner, but with McAtee substituted in the closing stages, Khan was then sent clear in the last minutes to double his tally and send the Mariners through.

