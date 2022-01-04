Luton forward completes loan move to Bantams

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Luton attacker Dion Pereira has completed his loan move to League Two side Bradford City until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who has made two appearances for the Hatters since moving to Kenilworth Road in November 2019, signed a contract extension at Kenilworth Road back in August 2021, before heading to National League side Yeovil Town on a one-month loan in October.

He played just once for the Glovers, but will now head north to link up with a Bantams side who sit 12th in the division following their New Year's Day win at Barrow.

City manager Derek Adams told the club's official website: “We are delighted to be welcoming Dion to our squad and are looking forward to seeing him in action.

“He can play in a range of attacking positions, including out wide or as a number 10, and has a lot of experience at a young age, with Watford, Atlanta United and Luton.