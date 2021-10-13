Luton forward Muskwe hopes to be in contention for Lions trip after goalscoring return against Cherries

Admiral Muskwe scores for Luton U21s against Bournemouth U23s yesterday - pic: Gareth Owen

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe hopes he has put himself back into first team contention for this weekend’s trip to Millwall after a goalscoring return during Tuesday afternoon’s development clash against Bournemouth U23s.

The 23-year-old, who has played six times for the Hatters since arriving from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee in the summer, has been out with a hamstring injury since September 11.

However, he was back for the U21s yesterday, scoring with a low drive into the bottom corner following Carlos Mendes Gomes’ free-kick into the area.

Muskwe hopes he did enough to prove to watching manager Nathan Jones that he is fit enough to make the squad for the Den, saying: “That’s the plan, that’s the end of the injury so now it’s time to get my head down, work hard and then see what I can do to help the team.

“Millwall away will be tough. We know about their physicality, what they’re going to bring, we’re preparing to counteract that, and then how we’re going to impose our game on them.

“We’ve got to deal with that game on Saturday and then after that, we’ll move on to the Derby game (Tuesday night).

“It’s a decision up to the gaffer and the staff if I’m ready or not, but I feel ready so we’ll just see what happens.”

Muskwe was one of five first-teamers to get the nod at Top Field, featuring alongside Allan Campbell, James Shea, Gabe Osho and Mendes Gomes, with the outfield players all getting 60 minutes before being withdrawn.

On the hour, he continued: “It was a good run-out, it’s been a month, maybe five weeks since I played.

“I’ve been recovering from the hamstring injury that I picked up just before the Blackburn game, doing my work with the rehab team, sports science team and I’m happy to be out there.

“It was a good 60 minutes, good runaround, dust the cobwebs off a little bit, get some match minutes, build up my match fitness and that’s all I can really ask for in these games.

“Of course, as a forward you’re always looking to score every time you’re on the pitch, so I’m always happy to contribute with a goal.

"It was good for a few of the boys who haven’t played as much in the past weeks.

"Ahead of the international break, everyone had a rest, the ones that needed a few minutes got them and everyone gave it a good go.