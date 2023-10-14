Luton forward Ogbene 'self-critical' of his own display during Ireland's 2-0 defeat to Greece in Dublin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite producing yet another starring performance for the Republic of Ireland, Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene was feeling ‘self-critical’ of his efforts in last night’s 2-0 defeat to Greece at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin which ended his country’s hopes of automatic qualification for the Euro 2024 Finals.

Knowing even a win probably might not have been enough after a poor campaign to date, the hosts had begun well, Ogbene finding Will Smallbone who saw his shot palmed away by visiting keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Evan Ferguson then sidefooted against the outside of the post, but the visitors led on 20 minutes, Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas getting the better of Ogbene on the left wing, his inviting cross netted by Giorgos Giakoumakis’s imperious header.

Although the Luton man can count himself unlucky, Tsimikas getting a fortunate deflection following the tackle to set up the crossing opportunity, a downbeat Ogbene, who was winning his 18th cap, told RTÉ Sport afterwards: “I think the first ten minutes we started well, could have been 2-0 up.

"I’ll be self-critical of myself in the first goal, I think I should do better.

"He shouldn’t go past me that easy and obviously they get a chance at this level and we’re 1-0 down.

“I was disappointed with the first chance because we were on top and were dominating, but maybe there was a lazy leg from me and we’re 1-0 down."

Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is pushed to the ground by Greece defender Panagiotis Retsos - pic: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Ogbene also thought he could have done better for the second which arrived on the stroke of half time, when his attempts to hold the ball up saw appeals for handball against Dimitris Pelkas waved away by referee Glenn Nyberg.

Greece then broke from inside their own half, with Pelkas’s scuffed cross-shot turned into the net by Giorgos Masouras, as Ireland couldn’t mount an unlikely comeback after the break.

Even though Ogbene went on to be named man of the match for the second time in three matches, he couldn’t shake off his own personal disappointment, adding: “The second goal on the edge of the box, I know it's a long way away from the goal, but I have to look at myself first.

"At this level these things matter.

"We didn’t take our chances, we were just not sharp enough in possession and I think that’s what let us down.

"In the first half things could have looked differently, but we weren’t clinical enough and came out on the wrong end

"We can look at everything, we created enough chances to get something in the first half.

"We started well, I don’t think we deserved to be 2-0 down with the chances we created.

“Honestly I’m very disappointed and I know everyone is disappointed, I don't know what to say to you."