Luton forward out for the foreseeable future after suffering knee cartilage injury

​Luton have been hit with yet another injury blow after Hatters boss Rob Edwards revealed attacker Jacob Brown is out for the foreseeable future after suffering cartilage damage in his knee.

​The 25-year-old summer signing from Stoke City had been a valuable member of Town’s squad over the first half of the season, playing 19 times in the Premier League, scoring two goals as well. Coming on in the 4-4 draw at Newcastle United recently, Brown then missed both the defeats to Sheffield United and Manchester United, as explaining his absence, Edwards said: “I wasn’t able to go into it the other day but he’s had an operation, an issue with the cartilage in his knee, so we’re missing Browny for the foreseeable unfortunately.

“It happened in training last week, it was really frustrating. It’s so unlucky, I’m really disappointed for him. We don’t know the timescale at the moment, he had his operation earlier this morning so we wish him well and it was just a really innocuous training ground one, even he can’t really place where and how he did it.

Jacob Brown faces a significant spell on the sidelines for Luton - pic: Liam Smith