Luton forward Pepple feels it's time to show what he can do during Ravens loan spell

Town striker Aribim Pepple believes it is time to finally show just what he can do after heading to National League side Bromley on loan for the rest of the season at the weekend.

The 20-year-old has had a tough time since his move to Luton from Canadian Premier League side Calvary FC at the start of last season, moving to League Two Grimsby Town for the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He only featured 15 times for the Mariners, with just one start in the league, failing to find the net during his time at Blundell Park.

Town forward Aribim Pepple is on loan with Bromley for the season of the season

Back at Luton, he didn’t play for the Hatters during their warm-up fixtures for the Premier League campaign, with boss Rob Edwards sending him to Hayes Lane for some much-needed first team football.

Pepple was immediately involved for the Ravens, named on the bench for their trip to Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, coming on early in the first half of the goalless draw following an injury to Soul Kader.

He was replaced with five to go, but speaking to Bromley’s official website about his move, he said: “It feels good, I’m just excited to get started and play games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone has been really nice and welcoming, so I just want to repay that now and show what I can do.

“Everyone’s been great (at Luton) helping me to develop, but I think it’s now time for me to get games and show what I've learned.

“I’m just looking forward to getting games, being there, being around and repaying the opportunity the gaffer has given me to play regularly and I’m really excited to get started.”

Bromley boss Andy Woodham felt that Pepple had done well for his side after getting a far longer run-out than he would have expected at Aggborough, saying: “(He had) One training session, we always had it in our head that 20 minutes and build him up to get him up to speed, but what could we do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thought he did well, he battled, you can see what he's about, right on the shoulder.

“He’s a strong boy and I thought it was difficult for him.

"We were down to 10 men, he had to work off scraps, but he put a shift in for us, which pleased me.

“He really put up a fight like all the boys did.”

Before arriving at Kenilworth Road, Pepple had set a new Canadian Premier League record, scoring in five successive matches.

Moving straight to League Two to join up with Grimsby was something that he found difficult at times, but knows it was a move he can take positives from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “It was different from what I was used to, a bit of a culture shock and a bit of an adaptation from what I was used to in Canada, but any experience is a good experience really.”

Back at Kenilworth Road, Pepple was on the bench for Town once, in the FA Cup defeat at his former side Grimsby.

He didn’t get on, but then had one of the best seats in the house as the Hatters reached the Premier League when beating Coventry City on penalties at Wembley in the play-off final.

The Kettering-born attacker added: “It was good to see the match day experience with Luton, the (FA Cup) result didn't go our way that day, but another good experience in the bag.