Luton forward prepared to make an impact from the bench in a bid to earn Hatters recall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton forward Carlton Morris is prepared to make an impact from the bench to bolster his attempts at breaking back into the starting XI for the Hatters this season.

The 28-year-old was one of the main reasons why Town find themselves in the top flight this campaign, netting 20 goals in the Championship last term as the club won the play-off final by beating Coventry City on penalties at Wembley. He then got Town’s Premier League tally underway with a penalty at Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day, also scoring from the spot in the 1-1 draw with Wolves and was then on target in a 2-1 win at Everton on September 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morris has yet to find the net since though, although did start every game in the lone role upfront until the 4-3 home defeat to Arsenal, replaced against the Gunners by Elijah Adebayo, his team-mate finding the net early in the second half with a towering header. That saw the forward keep his place, going on to score in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City and has now started the last five games, his goal in the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea a fifth of the season.

Carlton Morris looks to break forward against Chelsea - pic: Liam Smith

Despite being on the bench, Morris has still come on in every match though, having a crucial role in the 3-2 win at Sheffield United on Boxing Day where his two crosses were deflected in by Blades defenders to seal a marvellous comeback triumph, also impressing in Saturday’s narrow defeat to the Blues.

Expected to begin Sunday’s FA Cup third clash with Bolton Wanderers, discussing his spell out of the side recently, which is a first for Morris at Kenilworth Road, he said: “I’m a servant of the club, I’ll do as I’m good by the gaffer and the staff. They’re doing a brilliant job, the lads who are starting at the minute are doing a fantastic job as well and if my impact is to be from the bench for now then so be it.”

Boss Rob Edwards has spoken of how Morris remains one of his ‘main men’ and highlighted the forward’s ‘mature’ attitude to the decision to start Adebayo recently. The forward is clearly still a huge part of his plans too, as discussing his efforts recently, the Hatters chief added: “Carlton has been a really key performer for us from minute one when we walked through the door. I think the Liverpool game was his best performance of the season for us, he was outstanding in that game, a big game, at home, against a big club, I thought his ball retention was amazing, his work-rate was great.

Advertisement

Advertisement