Luton forward won't be sulking despite his lack of game time for the Hatters

Woodrow eager to play his part for Town

​Luton forward Cauley Woodrow isn’t about to start sulking despite his lack of game time for the Hatters this season.

The 30-year-old has only started once for Town in the league so far, that coming in the 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough back in early November, with all of his other 10 outings happening when brought off the bench. Woodrow has impressed when used though, especially with his cameos in the three recent matches against Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Bristol City, going close to a winner in the latter, before Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Swansea City where he didn’t feature.

Although his time on the pitch equates to just 237 minutes, which could become even less should manager Rob Edwards strengthen in his position during the transfer window, the forward wasn’t going to cause any issues, as speaking before Town’s trip to Wales on Sunday, he said: “It’s difficult, but it’s football. The manager picks the team, that’s down to him and I’ve just got to try and, when I do come on, have a positive impact.

Hatters attacker Cauley Woodrow - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

"The last three games I’ve done that really, playing in a different position as well to what I’m usually played in, but Blackburn, Derby and Bristol City, I thought I had a positive impact on the game so hopefully I can keep doing that when I’m on the bench or starting. I love the gaffer, we’ve got a good relationship. I’m not the type of lad to sort of sulk or be a bad egg around the place.

"I love the football club, I love the lads, I want us to all succeed and I’ve got my part to play whether it’s off the bench, whether it’s from the start. At the minute it’s been from the bench but the manager picks the team and that’s his decision. I’m more than happy to play my part from the bench and do as much as I can.”

The forward, who had come through the ranks himself at Kenilworth Road, recently celebrated the 14 year anniversary of his senior debut when coming off the bench during the Hatters’ FA Trophy clash with Welling United in December 2010. In fact he was one of four who had been with the academy on the pitch at the end of Town’s 1-0 defeat at Ashton Gate on Boxing Day, with Joe Johnson starting, Zack Nelson and Josh Phillips both coming off the bench too.

Seeing the club’s conveyor belt of young talent continuing to bring players through, Woodrow added: “It’s brilliant. Joe did really well, he started the game, thought he was excellent, Phillips has only trained with us a couple of times and he’s come on. He put a really good ball in, it was unlucky we didn’t score from it. He’s looked really sharp, so the gaffer put him on and he did well.

"I’m 30 now and my debut feels like a long, long time, well it was a long, long time ago. It’s always nice to see boys getting opportunities, that’s what football’s about. You’ve got to give young lads a chance and we saw that JJ was brilliant, so I’m really pleased for him.”