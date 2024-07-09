Luton give run-outs to former WBA, Stoke and PSV defender plus ex-Shrewsbury youngster in Boro victory
Former Netherlands international defender Erik Pieters and ex-Shrewsbury Town youngster Vladimir Paternoster were part of a Luton Town team who beat League One Stevenage 3-0 in a behind closed doors friendly at the Brache this afternoon.
Pieters, 35, is currently a free agent after being released by Championship side West Bromwich Albion in May once his contract at the Hawthorns expired. Starting out at FC Utrecht in August 2006, he played over 50 games for the Eredivisie side before moving to PSV Eindhoven in August 2008 for a fee believed to be around €2.5 million. He stayed for five years, featuring more than 100 times, also winning the KNVB Cup in 2012 and Johan Cruyff Shield in 2008, until joining then Premier League outfit Stoke City for £3m in June 2013.
The Dutch defender, who can play left back and centre half, made 206 appearances for the Potters in six years, more than 150 of those coming in the top flight, scoring three goals too. He had a loan spell at French Ligue 1 side Amiens before a £1m deal took him to Burnley in July 2019, as he turned out on 66 occasions for the Clarets, finding the net twice. In September 2022, Pieters moved to West Bromwich Albion, playing 61 matches in total, with 25 outings last term, before being released.
Having represented his country extensively at U17s to U21s level, Pieters made his senior debut for the Netherlands in August 2010, when he played 45 minutes of a friendly against Ukraine. He won 18 caps in total, featuring in one European Championships qualifying campaign, with his last outing a 2-0 friendly loss to Italy in September 2014.
Pieters played the opening 45 minutes of today’s victory, while he was also joined by former Shrewsbury youngster Vladimir Paternoster who came on for the closing stages of the contest at Town’s training ground, replacing half time substitute Christian Chigozie. The teenage centre half had been with Spurs academy before moving to the Shrews where he featured for the U18s, scoring the winner in a 1-0 triumph over Cardiff City U18s side during their Professional Development League Cup clash, He also made four appearances for National League South side Hemel Hempstead last season.
