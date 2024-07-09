Luton give run-outs to former WBA, Stoke and PSV defender plus ex-Shrewsbury youngster in Boro victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town give run-outs to duo at the Brache

Former Netherlands international defender Erik Pieters and ex-Shrewsbury Town youngster Vladimir Paternoster were part of a Luton Town team who beat League One Stevenage 3-0 in a behind closed doors friendly at the Brache this afternoon.

Pieters, 35, is currently a free agent after being released by Championship side West Bromwich Albion in May once his contract at the Hawthorns expired. Starting out at FC Utrecht in August 2006, he played over 50 games for the Eredivisie side before moving to PSV Eindhoven in August 2008 for a fee believed to be around €2.5 million. He stayed for five years, featuring more than 100 times, also winning the KNVB Cup in 2012 and Johan Cruyff Shield in 2008, until joining then Premier League outfit Stoke City for £3m in June 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutch defender, who can play left back and centre half, made 206 appearances for the Potters in six years, more than 150 of those coming in the top flight, scoring three goals too. He had a loan spell at French Ligue 1 side Amiens before a £1m deal took him to Burnley in July 2019, as he turned out on 66 occasions for the Clarets, finding the net twice. In September 2022, Pieters moved to West Bromwich Albion, playing 61 matches in total, with 25 outings last term, before being released.

Erik Pieters on the ball during his time at West Bromwich Albion - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Having represented his country extensively at U17s to U21s level, Pieters made his senior debut for the Netherlands in August 2010, when he played 45 minutes of a friendly against Ukraine. He won 18 caps in total, featuring in one European Championships qualifying campaign, with his last outing a 2-0 friendly loss to Italy in September 2014.