Luton given just under 3,000 tickets by Everton for Premier League trip to Goodison Park

Luton have received 2,976 tickets for their Premier League clash at Everton later this month.

The Hatters’ first trip to Goodison Park since a 4-0 League Cup defeat in 2006 is an all-ticket match for Town fans with none available on the day.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket will receive one ticket for this fixture, while tickets for Diamond and Executive Season Card Holders (Executive Members) go on sale on Tuesday at one ticket per person at 3pm online only.

They will then also be available from Thursday at 10am via phone or in person from the ticket office, before this priority period closes on Sunday.

Executive members should request their tickets from the commercial team in the first instance, with a further sales plan for Season Card holders released on Monday, September 18 when the club have reviewed the Diamond/Executive uptake.

A statement on the Hatters website said: “Due to feedback received last season about standing in seated areas, please note, Everton have recommended those that do not wish to be affected by persistent standing should choose the Paddock area for their seats.

"Due to this we have not separated other areas into front, middle and back but do ask all supporters to be respectful of each other.”

Prices

Adults: £30; Seniors, Over 65: £25; U18s: £20.

Restricted view tickets are available at a cost of £29, £24 and £19 in the respective age categories.

Ambulant and Wheelchair supporters will pay the relevant age-related price and are entitled to a personal assistant if in receipt of Medium to High Disability Living Allowance.