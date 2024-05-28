Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kaminski to battle it out for number one jersey in Germany

​​Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been named in Belgium’s 25-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 Championships that start next month.

The 31-year-old has had a superb first season at Kenilworth Road, as despite the Hatters ultimately unable to maintain their Premier League status, he starred between the posts, named as the club’s Players’ Player of the Season and Home Player of the Season at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust end of year awards do recently.

Kaminski, who has one senior cap for Belgium to his name, that coming in a goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in March, will battle it out with VfL Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels and Nottingham Forest stopper Matz Sels for the number one jersey, with Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois not named by head coach Domenico Tedesco.

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski is in the Belgium Euros 2024 squad - pic: Liam Smith

The Belgians, who reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020, knocked out by eventual winners Italy, are in a group with Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine this time, starting against Slovakia on June 17. The Red Devils, who have Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in their ranks, plus Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard and Roma’s on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku will be one of the favourites for the tournament which begins when Scotland take on host nation Germany on Friday, June 14.