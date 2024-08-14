Luton head to fellow Championship side QPR in Carabao Cup second round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town will travel to Loftus Road later this month

Luton will head to fellow Championship side QPR in the second round of the Carabao Cup after the draw was made this evening.

Having been in the Premier League last term, it meant the Hatters sat out the first round, as the R’s were beating Cambridge United 2-1 on the road. With the game due to take place the week commencing Monday, August 26, the two sides will quickly be reacquainted again as Town host their west London opponents at Kenilworth Road in the Championship on Friday, August 30.

Although the two sides have been long-time adversaries for over a century, even facing each other in the Southern League and Western League, this is the first time they have ever met in a League Cup tie. Luton enjoyed a 3-0 win the last time they travelled to QPR back in December 2022, Carlton Morris scoring twice and Alfie Doughty with a stunning finish, ending a lengthy 38-year wait for an away day victory against their rivals.

Town head to Loftus Road in the Carabao Cup - pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Full draw, southern section: Colchester United v Brentford; Millwall v Leyton Orient; Cardiff City v Southampton; Crystal Palace v Norwich City; Brighton and Hove Albion v Crawley Town; QPR v Luton Town; West Ham United v Bournemouth; Watford v Plymouth Argyle; Birmingham City v Fulham; AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town; Swansea City v Wycombe Wanderers; Coventry City v Oxford United.

Northern section: Wolves v Burnley; Walsall v Huddersfield Town; Harrogate Town v Preston North End; Barnsley v Sheffield United; Middlesbrough v Stoke City; Leicester City v Tranmere Rovers; Barrow v Derby County; Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United; Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers; Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United; Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool; Everton v Doncaster Rovers; Grimsby Town v Sheffield Wednesday.