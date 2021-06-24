Luton head to Stevenage in Carabao Cup first round

Stevenage manager Alex Revell

Luton Town will head to League Two Stevenage in the Carabao Cup first round after the draw was made this afternoon.

The Hatters last visited the Lamex Stadium in February 2018 when they looked on course for victory after James Collins scored an 85th minute penalty.

However, Danny Newton then levelled with two minutes to go as the spoils were shared.

Town lost 2-1 to another late goal in August 2016 and were held to a goalless draw the season before, with their last victory coming in October 2014 when Luke Wilkinson and Alex Wall were on target in a 2-1 victory.

Boro, who are managed by Alex Revell and finished 14th last season, have former Luton captain Scott Cuthbert in their ranks, with ex-Hatters youngster Arthur Read joining permanently from Brentford B this summer following a successful loan spell.