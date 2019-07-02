Luton heavily linked with Everton defender

Luton have been strongly tipped to make Everton defender Brendan Galloway their fourth signing of the summer.

Reports on Merseyside suggest the 23-year-old will link up with Town boss Graeme Jones once more, with the Hatters chief assistant at Goodison Park when Galloway joined from MK Dons in 2014, where he had worked with Mick Harford, who is now head of recruitment at Kenilworth Road.

He made two Premier League appearances that term, before an injury to first choice Leighton Baines saw him play 15 times the following campaign.

Galloway couldn't break back in once Baines was fit though, having loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland, while he hasn't featured in the top flight since 2016, playing just one Checkatrade Trophy game last season.

He did make 13 appearances as the Toffees won the Premier League 2 Division One title, but according to the Liverpool Echo, Everton will release him from his contract in order to complete his transfer to the Hatters.