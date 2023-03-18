Luton held by Sunderland after Black Cats are awarded a controversial late penalty

Alfie Doughty scored for the Hatters as they drew 1-1 with Sunderland

A controversial penalty saw Luton's run of three successive wins was ended at the Stadium of Light this afternoon, as they were held by Sunderland.

Alfie Doughty's fierce strike in the early moments of the second period appeared to have been enough for the Hatters to have picked up another three points and really put the pressure on the non-player second placed Sheffield United.

However, with four minutes to go, Amad Diallo then tangled with the arm of Amari'i Bell inside the area, going to ground with minimal contact.

Although referee Scott Oldham, officiating his first game at this level, originally appeared to be unimpressed with the appeals, after a long delay, and possibly bowed by the 35,000 inside the ground he did indeed whistle and point to the spot, Diallo thumping home to ensure Rob Edwards' side left with just the one point to their name.

Going into the game, Luton had kept an unchanged side from the 1-0 win over Bristol City on Wednesday night, although Jordan Clark was fit enough to return to the bench.

Making his 100th appearance for the club, Elijah Adebayo tried to mark the milestone with an early goal, having a go from range with his left foot on three minutes, Anthony Patterson saving easily.

With 15 gone, Bell, showing no signs of the ankle injury that forced him off during the latter stages of the midweek triumph, exchanged passes with Carlton Morris to break into the area, but had to take the shot on his right foot and shanked well wide.

Sunderland threatened themselves, Jack Clarke beating Cody Drameh twice and finding Dan Neil, his 20-yarder clipping the outside of the post with a puzzled Ethan Horvath thinking it was going wide.

The game then became a cagey affair with both sides having spells of possession, but unable to create anything that resembled a real chance, Allan Campbell not quite picked out by Drameh, while at the other end, Gabe Osho made an important clearing header as the hosts attacked.

Luton, with Bell's powerful surges a real out, continued to look a real threat through both wingbacks, the only thing missing was a final ball, Sunderland timing their blocks impressively.

In the second period, Town had a wonderful chance early on when Afie Doughty overlapped Carlton Morris and his low shot looked destined for the bottom corner, but for the fingertips of Patterson.

The keeper didn't cover himself in glory on 51 minutes though, as Luton played a clever short free kick routine on the corner of the box.

Doughty found Drameh who instantly rolled it back to him, the wingback's fierce drive flying through a crowd of players and also going straight through the startled keeper.Sunderland immediately upped their intensity, as they got the ball wide, a deep cross seeing Luke O'Nien fire goalwards, Ethan Horvath making good ground to palm the ball clear.

Lockyer, who was winding up the home crowd a treat, made a wonderful block to prevent the Black Cats creating another chance and did the same when sliding in on Jack Clarke superbly to stop a purposeful break into the box.

Sunderland had a great opportunity to level on 66 minutes, as with Town's defence suddenly stretched and out of position, the unmarked Joe Gelhardt was found in the area, but dallied and eventually dragged wide under pressure from the recovering Luton back-line.

With 18 to go, home boss Tony Mowbray switched things up dramatically, making four substitutions, while Town's goalscorer Doughty was replaced too, Fred Onyedinma on.

One of the changes, Jewison Bennette tried his luck from distance, Horvath happy to collapse on his tame drive.

Out of nowhere, the Black Cats then had their penalty, levelling things up, as they sensed an unlikely winner in the five minutes of stoppage time that followed.

Horvath managed to get enough on a dangerous cross into the box though, grabbing the loose ball, as the Hatters made sure they left with something to their name, extending their unbeaten away run to eight matches now ahead of a well deserved fortnight off for the international break.

Black Cats: Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth ©, Patrick Roberts, Luke O'Nien, Abdoullah Ba (Amad Diallo 55), Jack Clarke, Dan Neil (Pierre Ekwah 72), Edouard Michut (Lynden Gooch 72), Joe Gelhardt (Jewison Bennette 72), Trai Hume (Alex Pritchard 72).

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Isaac Lihadji.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty (Fred Onyedinma 75), Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Luke Berry (Jordan Clark 57), Elijah Adebayo (Cauley Woodrow 83), Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Louie Watson, Joe Taylor, Reece Burke.

Bookings: Lockyer 36, Woodrow 80, Adebayo 81, Morris 90.