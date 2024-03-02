Luton hit by yet another gut-wrenching defeat as Digne scores late, late winner for Villa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town conceded yet another in a now lengthy line of cruel late goals at Kenilworth Road as they were robbed of a deserved point by Lucas Digne's last-gasp strike for Aston Villa this evening.

After a first half in which the Hatters looked miles adrift of their far superior opponents, trailing to Ollie Watkins' clinical double, they had done superbly to restore parity in the second period thanks to goals from Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris. However, just when thoughts were turning to another battling point, or maybe even a famous winner, the hosts switched off defensively, Digne left unmarked to power his header beyond Thomas Kaminski and strengthen the visitors' claim for a top four spot.

Luton boss Rob Edwards had made three changes for the fixture from the side hammered by Manchester City in the FA Cup, Thomas Kaminski replacing Tim Krul in goal, while Issa Kabore started for the first time since before the Africa Cup of Nations, with Andros Townsend also included. That saw Chiedozie Ogbene drop to the bench, along with Cauley Woodrow, where they were joined by Japanese international Daiki Hashioka for the first time in a league game, plus teenagers Zack Nelson and Axel Piesold.

Tahith Chong pulls one back for the Hatters against Aston Villa this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Having conceded early goals in their last two home games, Town were clearly desperate to stay on level terms in the opening stages this time and give themselves a chance of building into the game. However, they still almost came a cropper when Villa attacked on the right through Watkins, but Jacob Ramsay could only chest wide.

Town were then dealt yet another in a seemingly endless list of injury blows on five minutes as Amari'i Bell, who had been a huge injury doubt going into the game, pulled up when trying to track a run forward and was immediately replaced, Ogbene on and over to left wingback role, Doughty going in at left centre half.

Luton were indebted to Kamsinki for keeping them level on 14 minutes, John McGinn's pass opening up the hosts defence all too easily for Edwards' liking and Ramsey's curler brilliantly palmed behind by the Belgian, From the resulting corner, Town didn't cover themselves in glory defensively though, Douglas Luiz allowed a free header that thankfully dropped wide.

With Town not playing quite as gung-ho as they had in recent weeks, intent on staying in the game, they needed Kaminski again when Watkins was sent away on the right, his shot turned over the top. However, Unai Emery's side weren't about to let their hosts off again for some sloppy marking in the box, as Leon Bailey's delivery was headed in by Watkins from a few yards out on 24 minutes.

Villa looked for the killer second as Luton struggled to really land any kind of blow on their opponents, Clement Lenglet's stretching header just too high and then Watkins making another terrific run and unleashing a shot that fortunately for Luton kissed the outside of the post. He did find the net again on 38 minutes when Luton gave away a free kick which saw Reece Burke booked, the set-piece quickly played forward to him as Town stood still once more and he produced an unerring finish beyond Kaminski and into the bottom corner.

The flag went up, with Town fans hoping they had been given a reprieve but a VAR check showed that he was in fact being played onside by Ogbene, so the goal stood and Luton's mountain got that bit steeper. It was starting to become a contest of Kaminski versus the Villa forwards as a poor pass from Ogbene saw sub Morgan Rogers unleash a curling effort that was flying in but for the outstretched fingertips of the keeper.

Tahith Chong burst into the area, his blast charged behind, while Luton's half was summed up when he got into crossing position and ended up blazing hopelessly behind. Town did then threaten again, with their best move, Ogbene riding some tackles and his cross was met by Kabore at the back post, Morris nodding back and Townsend heading just over the top.

After the break, Luton began to look like they could at least threaten at getting back into the contest, with Kabore in particular showing real intent on the right flank, winning a number of free kicks as he sped at the Villa back-line, as the home fans belatedly came to life. Watkins' hat-trick attempts were easily saved by a sprawling Kaminski, but Luton's supporters finally began to find their voice as a slither of belief washed over Kenilworth Road, the Hatters starting to produce some of the swashbuckling football that has won them so many fans this term.

Eager to capitalise, Edwards brought on Hashioka for the ineffective Townsend, as he moved the Japanese international to left centre half, freeing up Doughty to return to his more accustomed wingback role, Ogbene heading out to the right, where he doubled up with the flying Kabore. With Town now looking more at home and players in the right places, Doughty's free kick saw Morris's header fail to comedown in time, but the whole feel about the game was different, Town's players roared on.

It paid off on 66 minutes too, as Doughty managed to keep his corner away from pantomime villain Emiliano Martinez, Luton winning the first contact, Burke's header from close range brilliantly repelled off the line by Matty Cash. Morris kept it alive though, the loose ball dropping to Chong who tucked home to make a game of it.

Another wonderful Kabore cross caught his team-mates out somewhat, as they didn't react in time, Chong crowded out on this occasion, but they were on level terms just six minutes later. This time it was a Doughty free kick that did the damage, Morris watching it all the way on to his right boot to bury a marvellous volley into the bottom corner and make it 2-2.

Rather than sit off their opponents, Luton went for a third, a wonderfully crafted move on the right seeing Jordan Clark's first time cross met by a towering Morris, but his downward header was grabbed by Martinez. Villa then made four subs, and when Chong had to be replaced by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu after a contact injury, two of them combined for what turned out to the winner, as Kabore, who had jus tbeen named man of the match, didn't realise Digne was behind him, the full back heading in Moussa Diaby's terrific cross.

The Hatters almost managed to claim what would have been a fighting point in stoppage time, Teden Mengi getting too much on his header from Doughty's corner as once more they were left with nothing to show for their efforts.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari'i Bell (Chiedozie Ogbene 6), Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 84), Andros Townsend (Daiki Hashioka 54), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: James Shea, Tim Krul, Zack Nelson, Luke Berry, Axel Piesold, Cauley Woodrow.