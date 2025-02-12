Luton hit rock bottom of the Championship following Black Cats loss

Thomas Kaminski reacts to Sunderland's opening goal this evening - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Championship: Sunderland 2 Luton Town 0

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton dropped to the very bottom of the Championship table for the first time this season after yet another miserable away defeat, losing 2-0 against Sunderland this evening.

With Town heading into the contest in search of their first victory in Wearside since 1973, that never looked on the cards from early on against a side unbeaten on home soil this term, as the visitors simply had no answer to the attacking threats of the Black Cats, who are still very much in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results elsewhere went against Town too, as although Hull lost to Burnley, Plymouth, the previous basement dwellers, thrashed Millwall 5-1 to move above Matt Bloomfield's side, although they did still remain just two points from safety. Having not had a game for 12 days, the Hatters made two changes for the contest, with Millenic Alli in for his full Town debut, youngster Zack Nelson also included as well, Alfie Doughty dropping out with a slight hamstring and back strain, Jacob Brown benched.

With Alli starting on the right of the attacking trio, Nelson on the left, Luton made a bright start to proceedings, keeping the hosts pinned back in the opening exchanges. Despite that, the Black Cats somehow didn't open the scoring on four minutes, as Reuell Walters, who was given a torrid evening by winger Enzo Le Fee, gave the ball away with an ill-judged pass across the back-line that was straight to Patrick Roberts.

He took his time and found the completely unmarked Wilson Isidor in the area who with just Thomas Kaminski to beat, sidefooted wastefully wide of the target. Town were then sliced open again when Dan Neil exchanged passes to waltz into the area, putting Mark McGuinness on his backside, although the Luton defender deserved credit for getting up quickly to make a terrific block when he eventually pulled the trigger.

The Black Cats didn't need to wait long until they were celebrating though, as on 11 minutes, Lamine Fanne was nutmegged by Trai Hume's pass out to the on-loan Roma attacker Le Fee who was afforded the freedom of Wearside to try to pick his spot. Having cost the Serie A side around £20m in the summer, there was no surprise when he did just that, slamming into the bottom corner leaving Kaminski utterly incensed in the timid manner in which his team-mates just parted for him to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although offering nothing in the way of an attacking threat themselves, Alli's cross caught by Anthony Patterson, Luton did manage to stave off conceding again, holding the Black Cats at arm's length, reaching the half-hour mark still just one behind. Town then actually did have a sniff on 32 minutes, when Joe Johnson took a short free kick and sent over an inviting cross that was met by Morris, Patterson able to palm on to the post. The rebound was miskicked from a yard out by Alli, although the linesman's flag saved his blushes somewhat, as it would have been disallowed for what appeared a highly dubious offside.

Back came Sunderland though, with Le Fee showing just what a wonderful player he is at this level, tricking away from two to burst into the box only to see his penalty appeals waved away, Chris Rigg's drive from distance forcing Kaminski to spring to his left and parry. With Le Fee on one side and ex-Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on the other, the Black Cats were a massive threat whenever they got the ball wide, which they did often, Roberts' cross narrowly missing the lurking Isidor.

Having got through to the break just about still in the a game, Luton were looking to try and muster something in the second period, almost falling 2-0 behind within 60 seconds, Roberts prodding wide from close range. Town looked to get at their opponents, the ball finding Nelson unmarked at the back post who went with his right foot only to see Trai Hume there to block.

With Luton's frail defence always appearing incapable of keeping their hosts from getting a second, that was to prove so on 57 minutes, a ball across the area saw Fanne attempt to control, but his touch let him down as it wrongfooted Clark and landed at the feet of Isidor who needed no second invitation to swivel and shoot beyond Kaminski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloomfield responded by taking Fanne and the combative Alli off for Jacob Brown and Josh Bowler as Town once more had a brief spell of pressure, Clark going on a brilliant driving run to reach the by-line, his cross cleared away and Brown connecting with a fierce volley from 25 yards that flew inches over the top.

Kal Naismith and Elijah Adebayo then came on, but it was still the Black Cats who looked like adding to their score, Roberts twisting Town inside and out to crash against the outside of the post. Deadline day signing Nordas was given the final eight minutes in which to try and produce a miracle, but still it was Sunderland who were the more likely, Hume firing over and Isidor glancing behind as they eased to yet another home success, heaping more misery on the hapless Hatters.

Black Cats: Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil ©, Dan Ballard, Jobe, Patrick Roberts, Chris Rigg (Eliezer Mayenda 76), Luke O'Nien, Wilson Isidor (Salis Aboul Samed 86), Enzo Le Fee, Trai Hume. Subs not used: Simon Moore, Jenson Seelt, Chris Mepham, Milan Aleksic, Leo Hjelde. Trey Ogunsuyi, Harrison Jones.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen (Kal Naismith 66), Mark McGuinness, Joe Johnson, Lamine Fanne (Josh Bowler 62), Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard (Lasse Nordas 82), Millenic Alli (Jacob Brown 62), Zack Nelson, Carlton Morris (C Elijah Adebayo 66). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Daiki Hashioka, Liam Walsh, Marvelous Nakamba. Referee: John Busby. Booked: Fanne 54, Johnson 90.