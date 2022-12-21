Luton hold star-studded Gunners including Saka, Martinelli and Ødegaard to goalless draw in friendly

Alfie Doughty looks to get close to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in their goalless draw at London Colney - pic: Stuart MacFarlane / Getty Images

Luton produced an impressive display when holding a star-studded Arsenal side, containing six players who featured at the World Cup recently, to a goalless draw at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground this afternoon.

The Hatters had Dan Potts in the starting line-up once more, the defender fit enough to feature against the Premier League leaders following his fractured back, while Louie Watson was also named in the side, Cauley Woodrow making his comeback on the bench too.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s hosts had England trio Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Bukayo Saka all beginning, plus three other players who headed to Qatar in Thomas Partey (Ghana), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) and Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil).

Norway skipper Martin Ødegaard began for Arsenal too, who went close early on when Eddie Nketiah’s header was comfortable for USA international Ethan Horvath.

Town had their own chances, ex-Arsenal youngster Luke Freeman’s corner nodded wide by Potts, while Carlton Morris’s 20-yard shot was tipped behind by a diving Ramsdale midway through the half, the England keeper then denying Jordan Clark as well.

Still Luton pressed, Morris winning the ball back for Elijah Adebayo to test the ex-Sheffield United stopper, Town’s striker then turning up at the other end to prevent Partey from opening the scoring with a good block in his own area.

Advertisement

Rob Edwards’ side looked the most likely though as just before half time, Watson’s jinking run saw the youngster pick out Adebayo, but he couldn’t beat Ramsdale.

Martinelli curled off target, as Edwards made two change for the second 45 minutes, Amari’i Bell and Woodrow on for Potts and Morris, while Arsenal brought on Horvath’s fellow countryman Matt Turner, the keeper playing all four of America’s World Cup matches.

Advertisement

Horvath was called into action first, saving from Martinelli, as the Hatters made three further alterations on the hour mark, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Cameron Jerome all introduced, with Bell’s cross volleyed narrowly wide by James Bree.

In the closing stages, Luton gave minutes to Luke Berry and Harry Cornick, as the Gunners came on strong, Granit Xhaka and White firing behind, before the England centre half had another attempt, Horvath using his feet to block.

Advertisement

Late on, the lively Woodrow had a sight of goal, but his effort struck team-mate Harry Cornick as the honours were shared ahead of Town’s home clash with Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Dan Potts (Amari’i Bell 46), Tom Lockyer, Carlton Morris (Cauley Woodrow 46), Elijah Adebayo (Cameron Jerome 60), Jordan Clark (Luke Berry), Louie Watson (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 60), Freeman (Allan Campbell 60), Gabe Osho, Alfie Doughty (Harry Cornick).

Advertisement