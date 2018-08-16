Luton hope to have Hylton back for Posh trip

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is hopeful of having talismanic striker Danny Hylton available for Saturday’s trip to Peterborough.

The forward, who made his first appearance of the season in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland, missed Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit at the hands of West Bromwich Albion with a slight thigh strain.

On his chances of making the team, Jones said: “Hopefully, it’s just we’ve got to be careful because of the type of, it’s not an injury, just a little niggle really, so because of the strength of the squad, we don’t tend to risk, especially not this stage of the season.

“But he puts in big shifts every single day, probably puts in big shifts when he goes home, that’s the trouble, in terms of with his kids, he’s non stop and sometimes he has to take a step back.

“We didn’t risk him on Tuesday and hopefully we can him available for the weekend.

"As that will add good competition, we’ve trained today, they’re all in good form, raring to go and they’re sharp."

If Hylton doesn’t make it, then Jones admitted he has thought about pushing Elliot Lee further forward from his role at the point of the diamond to partner James Collins.

The Town chief added: “I’ve considered moving Elliot Lee up to a striking position long before Danny picked up any kind of injury.

“Elliot has looked very sharp and was wonderful again in training today.

“The trouble is we are an attacking side, we’ve managed to develop him a little bit to that role, but Elliot first and foremost is as striker.

"He’s a centre forward, it just means with the versatility he can drop back in.”