Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is unlikely to feature for Belgium during the upcoming Euro 2024 Championships after head coach Domenico Tedesco confirmed that Koen Casteels will be his number one.
The 31-year-old, who plays his club football for Wolfsburg, has won nine caps to date, played 90 minutes of the 3-0 victory over Luxembourg yesterday as the Red Devils finished their warm-ups for the tournament, also starting the 2-0 victory over Montenegro on Wednedsay. Kaminski, who had a brilliant personal first campaign at Kenilworth Road, winning the Premier League Save of the Season award, is now likely to be third choice, with Nottingham Forest Matz Sels seemingly above him in the pecking order with eight caps.
Speaking to the press at the Royal Belgian Football Association's training centre in Tubize before beating Luxembourg, Tedesco laid out his plans for who will be starting between the posts, saying: “He (Casteels) will play against Luxembourg and afterwards during the whole Euros.”
With Real Madrid’s Champions League winner Thibaut Courtois not selected for the competition after a fall-out with Tedesco last year, there is an element of inexperience in the Red Devil’s goalkeeping department ahead of their opening Group E match with Slovakia on Monday, June 17. They also face Romania and Ukraine, with it now seemingly unlikely that Kaminski will add to his one senior cap, that coming in the 0-0 draw with Republic of Ireland back in March.
Discussing his first season with the Hatters recently, Kaminski said: “Its been crazy really, it’s been going well and been going fast as out of nothing I got a Belgian cap which I wasn’t expecting. It’s like I say in football, it goes so quick and I’m really happy about that. I’ve really enjoyed it here and I feel very good and at home with the club. I identify with the values the club has and that’s why I really like it here.”
