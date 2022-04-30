Luton keeper 'gutted' to miss out on Town's run-in but thrilled for 'top class' Isted to get his opportunity

Town keeper Harry Isted

Although Town keeper James Shea couldn’t hide his disappointment at sitting out one of the most exciting run-ins to a season the Hatters have faced in recent times, with a coveted place in the Premier League up for grabs, he was elated for replacement Harry Isted to get an opportunity in his absence.

The Luton stopper faces anything between six months to a year out of action after suffering a serious cruciate injury during the 1-0 win at Cardiff City recently.

With Town boss Nathan Jones not opting to sign an emergency loan goalkeeper yet, Isted made his full league debut for the Hatters in their 1-1 draw against Blackpool on Saturday, with youth teamer Jameson Horlick on the bench.

Shea threw his full support behind the 25-year-old, who had made just two sub appearances prior, against the Bluebirds and Premier League giants Chelsea, plus two Johnstone’s Paint Trophy appearances, even though he wishes the circumstances were different, saying: "It's going to be exciting, it could be fantastic, fingers crossed, but it’s a bit gutting that I'm not a part of it.

“It's going to be gutting watching it thinking it could have been me playing, but I’ll be behind Harry one million per cent.

“We signed at the same time and we’ve been through everything together me and him.

"Honestly I couldn’t be more happy for someone, he deserves it.

“He works hard every single day and he’s been brilliant.

“Coming in against Chelsea, brilliant, coming on against Cardiff the other day, brilliant, he started his first game and he was absolutely brilliant.

"All he can do is what he’s doing and like I said, he’s been top class.

“We all push each other and that’s what we’re there to do, whoever is playing.

"We back whoever’s playing one million percent, it is Harry’s turn to play and everyone, including myself, will be behind Harry one million per cent.

"It's going to be tough but there's no reason why we can't do it."

After being involved in the majority of match-day squads since arriving at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2017, Shea has had his first taste of watching on from the sidelines for the clash with the Tangersines last weekend and hated every minute of it.

He added; "It's horrible, watching games of football is horrible.

"Even coming out at Cardiff to watch the last half hour, horrific, because you can't do anything.

"You've just got to sit there and watch, even the other day, watching it in the last minute when the goal gets disallowed. you’re screaming at the telly thinking why has he disallowed it?