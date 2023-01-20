Luton keeper Horvath knows Hatters must keep an eye on Wigan's long-ranger Aasgaard

Thelo Aasgaard scores a brilliant opener for Wigan on Tuesday night

Town keeper Ethan Horvath expects the long-range expertise of Wigan midfielder Thelo Aasgaard to definitely be highlighted ahead of tomorrow’s Championship trip to the DW Stadium.

The 20-year-old Liverpudlian has already scored two wonderful strikes against Luton so far this season, curling in from 20 yards late on at Kenilworth Road to secure a come-from-behind 2-1 win for the Latics.

Advertisement

He then volleyed a superb effort into the top corner during Tuesday night’s FA Cup third round replay to put the hosts in front, giving Horvath absolutely no chance from the edge of the box before Cauley Woodrow and Elijah Adebayo found the net to send Luton through.

Horvath, who was in goal both times, knows it’s something Town’s defenders will have to watch out for now, as although Aasgaard, a Norway youth international, has only started two league games since mid-October, speaking at the Community Trust’s Fit Hatters session on Thursday night, he said: “For sure, he scored two good goals against us and we know what he’s capable of so that will be highlighted.

“Thankfully we didn’t have to go the extra 30 and penalties, but we’re recovering good.

“It was really, really good, overall, like the home game.

Advertisement

"It was a solid performance from us, we controlled the game, were dominant for most of the game and took the chances when they needed to be taken.

"Yesterday and today was just a big recovery day and then the final touches to head back up there again for the weekend.”

Advertisement

Horvath only had two shots on his goal all evening, the second one also coming from Aasgaard who tried his luck with another volley, although this time it was easy for the USA international.

The USA international felt relatively comfortable on the night though, saying: “First half, me and the defence weren’t really threatened or feeling threatened by anything.

Advertisement

"It was a sucker punch, the goal just comes out of nowhere, bang, but the good thing is we responded quickly.

“Cauley got the goal five minutes later, so that was important to have that quick response.

Advertisement

"It’s really good that we’re having goals come from different people as well.

“Carlton (Morris) wasn’t there, so it’s good goals are coming from different people like at Huddersfield.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, having one win each so far this season, the other match ending in a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road earlier this month, the fact Town head back to Greater Manchester with a victory just a few days ago, can only boost them against their hosts, currently propping up the division, as Horvath added: “It makes the trip a bit easier going up there again knowing we just beat them, but it’s still going to be a very difficult game.

"Wigan are at the bottom of the table and they're pretty much fighting for survival right now.

Advertisement

“So yes, winning makes the mood and the feelings a bit lighter and bit easier, but it’s still going to be a tough and challenging game.