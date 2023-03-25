News you can trust since 1891
Luton keeper Horvath on the bench as USA put seven past Grenada

Town stopper an unused sub for his country

By Mike Simmonds
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:57 GMT- 1 min read

Luton’s on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath was an unused substitute as the USA hammered Grenada 7-1 to move top of the Concacaf Nations League A Group D table last night.

The game, played at the Kirani James Stadium in St George's, saw America end a nine-game away winless streak in emphatic fashion, as they opened the scoring on just four minutes, Ricardo Pepi heading home.

Arsenal stopper Matt Turner, chosen ahead of Horvath and Zack Steffen, saved from Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong , but it was 2-0 on 20 minutes, Brenden Aaronson firing into the net after good work by Christian Pulisic.

USA extended their lead through Weston McKennie on the half hour, but Grenada gave themselves a lifeline moments later as Myles Hippolyte reduced the deficit.

That was to be short-lived however, McKennie making it 4-1, as after the break, Pulisic, Pepi and Alex Zendejas were on target to complete the rout.

The win was USA climb above El Salvador to top the group, as they host their nearest rivals at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Monday evening, a draw or win putting Horvath’s side through to the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June in Las Vegas.

