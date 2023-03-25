Luton’s on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath was an unused substitute as the USA hammered Grenada 7-1 to move top of the Concacaf Nations League A Group D table last night.

The game, played at the Kirani James Stadium in St George's, saw America end a nine-game away winless streak in emphatic fashion, as they opened the scoring on just four minutes, Ricardo Pepi heading home.

Arsenal stopper Matt Turner, chosen ahead of Horvath and Zack Steffen, saved from Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong , but it was 2-0 on 20 minutes, Brenden Aaronson firing into the net after good work by Christian Pulisic.

Town keeper Ethan Horvath

USA extended their lead through Weston McKennie on the half hour, but Grenada gave themselves a lifeline moments later as Myles Hippolyte reduced the deficit.

That was to be short-lived however, McKennie making it 4-1, as after the break, Pulisic, Pepi and Alex Zendejas were on target to complete the rout.

