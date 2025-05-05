Luton keeper insists he gave his all despite Town's dreams of going up ending in relegation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Krul tweets after Town finish in the bottom three

Luton goalkeeper Tim Krul has insisted he gave it his all despite the Hatters being unable to achieve their goal of promotion this season, as they ended up tumbling out of the Championship via the relegation trapdoor instead on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who was signed in the summer of 2023 after leaving Norwich City, was absent for the first nine games of the campaign, returning to the Town bench for the 3-0 victory over local rivals Watford on October 19, and remained as back-up to first choice Thomas Kaminski ever since. With Town having set their sights on an immediate return to the Premier League before a ball was kicked back in August, those aspirations never took off as they found themselves in severe trouble of the drop.

It had looked like Town had a real chance of remaining in the second tier, winning three straight matches, as they needed just a point from their final game at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, only to turn in a terrible performance devoid of any real passion or fight, as they ended up losing 5-3, ensuring they finished third bottom in the table.

Krul, who has made just six cup appearances in almost two years, wrote on his official X page: “Our main goal was to challenge for promotion, but unfortunately, we ended up in a relegation fight. Even though I haven’t been able to contribute on the pitch as much as I wanted. I gave it my all. Now it’s time to reflect and recharge.”