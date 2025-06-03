Luton keeper Kaminski linked with a move to Belgian top flight side Standard Liege

Town stopper reportedly on the radar of Les Rouges

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is being linked with a return to Belgium, as Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege are reportedly interested in signing the Hatters stopper.

The 32-year-old has been first choice at Kenilworth Road since arriving from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2023, enjoying an outstanding personal campaign in the Premier League, as despite Town’s ultimate relegation, he ended up winning the division’s Save of the Season award for a superb double stop against Crystal Palace.

Although most expected Luton to give bouncing back to the top flight a real push last term, it didn’t work out that way at all, Kaminski and his ever-changing back-line finding it tough the second tier, as the Hatters ended up conceding 69 goals, including being beaten 5-3 at West Bromwich Albion on the final day, meaning goal difference eventually sent them down to League One.

With Town announcing their retained list last month, the club confirmed they are in ‘ongoing discussions’ with individual players about their futures, with interest expected by boss Matt Bloomfield in a squad that were plying their trade in the highest echelon of English football a little over 12 months ago. It has led to rumours that Kaminski might be one of those to leave, having never played below the Championship since moving to England back in 2020, reports emanating that Les Rouches are one of the sides interested in signing him.

Managed by former Croatian international Ivan Leko, who has been in charge of Antwerp, Shanghai Port and Hajduk Split, Liege finished seventh in the table last term, with football director and Belgian legend Marc Wilmots looking to bolster the Stade Maurice Dufrasne club’s playing personnel, despite the financial constraints they are currently under.

It is being speculated by Belgian news outlet DH Les Sports+ that a move for Kaminski is something they are considering though, with the keeper, who was born in Dendermonde, no stranger to football in his home country either, playing for Germinal Beerschot, OH Leuven, Anderlecht, Kortrijk and Gent earlier in his career, also having loans spells in Greece and Denmark too.

One sticking point could be that if Kaminski were to depart Bedfordshire, it is rumoured that he would prefer to stay in England rather than heading abroad. Despite releasing the experienced Tim Krul and youngster Jameson Horlick, Town are still well stocked in their goalkeeping department with James Shea remaining at the club, while Jack Walton has returned from a successful two year loan spell with Scottish Premier League side Dundee United to battle it out for the number one jersey with Luton this season.